Killing Eve Is Chaneling Grey’s Anatomy In A Fun Way

Spoilers forward for the latest episode of Killing Eve.
Killing Eve not too long ago returned to tv for its third season, and it is already been an attention-grabbing journey. However we have but to see Eve and Villanelle reunite after the surprising twist ending of Season 2, which noticed Oksana shoot the title character. Apart from her Emmy successful position as Eve, Sandra Oh is basically recognized for enjoying Cristina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy. And now Killing Eve is mirroring Grey’s in a enjoyable means.
On paper, Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy are vastly totally different exhibits. Whereas they each have dramedy elements, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s thrilling BBC America crime drama cannot actually be in comparison with ABC’s long-running medical procedural. However an Villanelle’s promotion inside The Twelve is definitely mirroring Cristina’s journey as an attending surgical procedure in Grey’s fourth and fifth seasons. Hear me out.
Villanelle is extra than simply an murderer in Season three of Killing Eve, as she’s additionally being educated as a Keeper for The Twelve. The second episode of the season discovered her trying to mentor one other younger killer named Felix. This can be a course of that originally frustrates Jodie Domer’s character, as she talks down about her new protegee’s potential in “the sphere.” It is enjoyable seeing Villanelle on this new dynamic, probably indicating some maturity sooner or later (if that is even potential.)
When Grey’s Anatomy‘s fourth season started, the unique solid of interns have been promoted to attending surgeons on Seattle Grace. Cristina is given her personal slew of interns, who she instantly dismisses as idiots. What’s extra, Yang does not even be taught their names, as an alternative assigning every intern a quantity. She finally ends up being a fairly terrible trainer for the following two seasons, as Cristina’s private ambition is her driving power.
I am admittedly within the midst of a Grey’s Anatomy re-watch as we’re all spending extra time in our properties. Maybe I’ve received Cristina Yang on the thoughts, however I am assuming that I am not the one Grey’s fan who tuned into Killing Eve and has observed this similarity. Sandra Oh’s character could be attempting to put low as a dumpling prepare dinner, however Villanelle’s promotion does really feel prefer it’s a connection between the 2 Emmy successful exhibits. The stakes are clearly totally different, however there’s a frequent theme of an excellent however terrible mentor.
I am wanting to see Eve and Villanelle lastly reunite, as their fascinating connection is on the crux of Killing Eve. As for Grey’s Anatomy, the present’s whopping 16th season ended early after TV units have been shut down amid well being considerations. Sandra Oh hasn’t expressed any curiosity in reprising her position because the cardio god/Meredith’s individual, however hopefully she’ll change her tune for a collection finale. That’s if Grey’s ever ends its tenure on the air.
Killing Eve airs on BBC American and AMC on Sunday nights. Be sure you try our midseason premiere listing to plan your subsequent binge watch.
