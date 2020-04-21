Killing Eve Is Chaneling Grey’s Anatomy In A Fun Way

Villanelle is extra than simply an murderer in Season three of Killing Eve, as she’s additionally being educated as a Keeper for The Twelve. The second episode of the season discovered her trying to mentor one other younger killer named Felix. This can be a course of that originally frustrates Jodie Domer’s character, as she talks down about her new protegee’s potential in “the sphere.” It is enjoyable seeing Villanelle on this new dynamic, probably indicating some maturity sooner or later (if that is even potential.)