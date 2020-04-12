Killing Eve producer says season 3 is “emotionally rocky” as Villanelle copes with betrayal

*Warning – this text comprises spoilers about Killing Eve season two*

Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) are again on BBC iPlayer on Easter Monday for his or her third outing of Killing Eve.

However following that season two finale twist, it appears the sport has correctly modified for each of them.

The connection between Villanelle and Eve has all the time been troublesome, however in keeping with producer Sally Woodward Mild, issues will turn out to be actually complicated within the coming weeks.

Chatting with Leisure Weekly, Woodward Mild admitted our beloved duo will discover issues troublesome all through season three.

She mentioned: “Each of them are fully rocked by what they imply to one another and in addition most likely how probably deluded they had been about how they had been perceived by one another.

“But additionally what you will have with Villanelle on the finish of season two is she’s actually been double-crossed by the Twelve. Konstantin has fully performed her. Carolyn has fully performed her. Most likely the one one which hasn’t performed her is Eve.”

On the finish of season two, it appeared like Villanelle and Eve had been getting on nicely, however the murderer ended up capturing her former police pal.

However in keeping with Woodward Mild, Villanelle might need truly discovered one thing particular in Eve, the one one that’s been fully truthful.

Will Eve forgive Villanelle for what she did to her? Or is this the top of their relationship – nonetheless complicated that could be?

We received’t have lengthy to attend to get all of the solutions we’d like as Killing Eve season three drops at 6am on BBC iPlayer on Monday 13th April.

And be sure to get again updated with all of the motion from season two with our recap.

