Killing Eve season 3 writer explains “monumental” twist in opening episode

The third season of Killing Eve opened with the stunning exit of a preferred character as Kenny (Sean Delaney) was spectacularly killed off.

Kenny, son of Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), was investigating assassins guild The Twelve and his inquiries apparently led to his demise, along with his physique being discovered by Eve (Sandra Oh) after an obvious fall from the places of work of his web site The Bitter Capsule.

Explaining the choice to kill off “a beloved character”, Suzanne Heathcote – new head writer on Killing Eve – instructed TVLine: “I actually don’t need folks to assume it was a coldhearted determination. We mourn the character, too… Kenny is a improbable character, he’s beloved, and Sean [Delaney] is a improbable actor.”

Heathcote – who follows in the footsteps of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell as showrunner – urged {that a} twist as “monumental” as Kenny’s demise was essential to convey Eve (Sandra Oh) again into the fray following the occasions of the second season, which noticed her step away from MI6.

BBC/Sid Mild

“It couldn’t simply be skilled,” she stated. “It needed to be a private purpose. So the truth that his demise means a lot is as a result of he’s so beloved.”

With Eve and Carolyn at odds following the latter’s determination final season to make use of unpredictable murderer Villanelle (Jodie Comer) to execute an MI6 goal, Heathcote additionally hinted that Kenny’s demise might be what brings them again collectively.

“It has a huge effect on each of them,” she stated. “It needed to be one thing of that measurement to get that engine going.”

New episodes of Killing Eve might be accessible on BBC iPlayer each Monday. The third season airs on BBC One from Sunday (19th April) at 9pm on BBC One.

Try what else is on with our TV Information