Killing Eve soundtrack – all the songs and music in season 3

You could possibly say that Killing Eve has a reasonably killer soundtrack – and that’s why we’ve rounded up all the music featured in season three of the BBC America drama.

Music supervisors Catherine Grieves and David Holmes have introduced collectively an eclectic combination of songs, with a soundtrack that options Killing Eve’s signature music from the band Unloved in addition to tracks from Archie Bronson Outfit, Kip Tyler, Marisol and extra.

Killing Eve season 3, episode 1 songs

Voices of Spring by Johann Strauss II – the music which performs at the begin of the episode whereas Dasha the gymnast is practising her routine in Moscow again in 1974.

Sigh (Killing Eve) by Unloved – the observe which performs at the wedding ceremony reception earlier than Villanelle (Jodie Comer) offers her speech. Unloved are a Bafta-winning Los Angeles musical trio whose music options closely on the soundtrack for Killing Eve; they’ve additionally composed unique materials for the soundtrack.

Tiene La Tarara by Marisol – the background music for the wedding ceremony combat scene, the place we meet the aged Dasha (Harriet Walter) for the first time.

She’s My Witch by Kip Tyler – this track will be heard whereas Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) retailers for meals (primarily prompt noodles) at the Korean grocery store.

Holla by Archie Bronson Outfit – Kenny listens to this track whereas he’s biking alongside the canal, making his method to work.

Calor by Conchita Velasco – that is the track we hear whereas Villanelle is strolling the streets of Girona in disguise as a deliverywoman.

Cherry Lips by Archie Bronson Outfit – the track Kenny is listening to on his headphones whereas working alone at the workplace.

Sombre (Killing Eve) by Unloved – the track that performs at the finish of the episode after Eve arrives at Kenny’s workplace.

Xpectations by Unloved – performs over the finish credit of episode one.

Killing Eve season 3, episode 2 songs

Boy and Woman by Unloved – the opening track, as we see Eve standing exterior the pub consuming. The track continues over the opening credit.

Dart For My Sweetheart by Archie Bronson Outfit – the observe enjoying in the background at Kenny’s wake.

Nunca Hay Bastante by Adriángela – as we swap over to Villanelle in Barcelona.

Desires by L’Épée – this track performs when Villanelle’s new trainee Felix arrives by bus.

Cry Child Cry by Unloved – Felix and Villanelle get to know one another at the bus cease.

Lee by Unloved – Villanelle and Felix ‘work’ as clowns at their goal’s youngsters’s get together.

Dido’s Lament by Henry Purcell – Caroline sits in her automotive in the work automotive park.

Sombre (Killing Eve) by Unloved – the closing track of episode two.

Killing Eve season 3, episode 3 songs

Watch this area – we’ll preserve this text up to date all through Killing Eve season 3!

Killing Eve continues with new episodes on Mondays at 6am on BBC iPlayer, and a broadcast on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One. Try what else is on with our TV Information.