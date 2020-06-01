Killing Eve soundtrack – all the songs and music in season 3

You might say that Killing Eve has a reasonably killer soundtrack – and that’s why we’ve rounded up all the music featured in season three of the BBC America drama.
Music supervisors Catherine Grieves and David Holmes have introduced collectively an eclectic combination of songs, with a soundtrack that options Killing Eve’s signature music from the band Unloved in addition to tracks from Archie Bronson Outfit, Kip Tyler, Marisol and extra.
Killing Eve season 3, episode 1 songs
Voices of Spring by Johann Strauss II
Sigh (Killing Eve) by Unloved
Tiene La Tarara by Marisol
She’s My Witch by Kip Tyler
Holla by Archie Bronson Outfit
Calor by Conchita Velasco
Cherry Lips by Archie Bronson Outfit
Sombre (Killing Eve) by Unloved
Xpectations by Unloved
Killing Eve season 3, episode 2 songs
Boy and Woman by Unloved
Dart For My Sweetheart by Archie Bronson Outfit
Nunca Hay Bastante by Adriángela
Desires by L’Épée
Cry Child Cry by Unloved
Lee by Unloved
Dido’s Lament by Henry Purcell
Sombre (Killing Eve) by Unloved
Killing Eve season 3, episode 3 songs
A La Nanita Nana by Killing Eve forged – sung by the Nanny
Calor by Conchita Velasco
Balumba by Anilza Leoni
Teddy Bear’s Picnic by Henry Corridor
Unusual Impact (feat. Raven Violet) by Unloved
Unloved Coronary heart (Killing Eve) by Unloved
La La La by Unloved
Stroll On, Yeah by Unloved
Xpectations by Unloved
Killing Eve sequence 3, episode 4 songs
Pricey Diary by The Moody Blues
I May Inform You however I’d Need to Kill by Unloved
Heidi by Fireflies
Ever by Unloved
Devil Is His Identify by Holly Golightly
Tip Toe Through’ the Tulips With Me by Tiny Tim
Flight of the Raven by Emerald Internet
Unloved Coronary heart (Killing Eve) by Unloved
Dare or Fact by Unloved
Stroll On, Yeah by Unloved
Xpectations by Unloved
Killing Eve sequence 3, episode 5 songs
Ungarische Rhapsodie No. 2 in C-Sharp Minor, S. 244: Pt. 2 (Organized for Orchestra By Franz Liszt & Franz Doppler) by Magyar Szimfonikus Zenekar Budapest, Andras Korodi
Bumble Bee by Lavern Baker
I Acquired You and You Acquired Me by Niall Kelly, J. A. Rettenbacher
Mild Annie by The Chestnut Brass Firm
Crocodile Rock by Elton John
Occasion At Ohrid by Manufacturing Music Library
Get out of City by Fireflies
Dancing Lasha Tumbai by Verka Serduchka
Karobotschka by Manufacturing Music Library
I See Darkness in You by Pink Mecca
Ложись, Подполковник! by Mumiy Troll
Non secular by Magma
Xpectations by Unloved
Killing Eve sequence 3, episode 6 songs
Endlessly by The Caravelles
Requiem, Ok. 626: VII. Agnus Die by Lübecker Domchor, Lübecker Domorchester
Concerto in A Minor, RV 421 (F.III No. 13): III. Allegro by Antonio Vivaldi, Ensemble Explorations, Roel Dieltiens
When I’m Laid in Earth (From the Opera, ‘Dido and Aeneas’, Z. 626, Act III Scene 2) by Henry Purcell, Pianobasso
La La La by Unloved
Boy and Woman by Unloved
With out Love (Killing Eve) by Unloved
Xpectations by Unloved
Killing Eve sequence 3, episode 7 songs
Ungarische Rhapsodie No. 2 in C-Sharp Minor, S. 244: Pt. 2 (Organized for Orchestra By Franz Liszt & Franz Doppler) by Magyar Szimfonikus Zenekar Budapest, Andras Korodi
Look What You Made Me Do by Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Membership
Carnival (Killing Eve) by Unloved
I Know That You Know by Richard Myhill
(Sigh) by Unloved
Watch Your Again by The Coathangers
Demolition Woman by Holly Golightly, Billy Infantile
I See Darkness in You by Pink Mecca
Xpectations by Unloved
Killing Eve sequence 3, episode 8 songs
Symphony No.9 in D main/ 4. Adagio-sehr langsam (Mahler) by Gustav Mahler, London Symphony Orchestra, Leopold Ludwig [conductor]
Inside My Coronary heart by Jack Shaindlin
Get out of City by Fireflies
After Dinner by Unloved
Invoice (Killing Eve) by Unloved
Inform Me (feat. Saoirse Ronan) by Johnny Jewel
Xpectations by Unloved
Killing Eve is out there on BBC iPlayer.
