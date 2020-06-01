Killing Eve soundtrack – all the songs and music in season 3

You might say that Killing Eve has a reasonably killer soundtrack – and that’s why we’ve rounded up all the music featured in season three of the BBC America drama.

Music supervisors Catherine Grieves and David Holmes have introduced collectively an eclectic combination of songs, with a soundtrack that options Killing Eve’s signature music from the band Unloved in addition to tracks from Archie Bronson Outfit, Kip Tyler, Marisol and extra.

Killing Eve season 3, episode 1 songs

Voices of Spring by Johann Strauss II

Sigh (Killing Eve) by Unloved

Tiene La Tarara by Marisol

She’s My Witch by Kip Tyler

Holla by Archie Bronson Outfit

Calor by Conchita Velasco

Cherry Lips by Archie Bronson Outfit

Sombre (Killing Eve) by Unloved

Xpectations by Unloved

Killing Eve season 3, episode 2 songs

Boy and Woman by Unloved

Dart For My Sweetheart by Archie Bronson Outfit

Nunca Hay Bastante by Adriángela

Desires by L’Épée

Cry Child Cry by Unloved

Lee by Unloved

Dido’s Lament by Henry Purcell

Sombre (Killing Eve) by Unloved

Killing Eve season 3, episode 3 songs

A La Nanita Nana by Killing Eve forged – sung by the Nanny

Calor by Conchita Velasco

Balumba by Anilza Leoni

Teddy Bear’s Picnic by Henry Corridor

Unusual Impact (feat. Raven Violet) by Unloved

Unloved Coronary heart (Killing Eve) by Unloved

La La La by Unloved

Stroll On, Yeah by Unloved

Xpectations by Unloved

Killing Eve sequence 3, episode 4 songs

Pricey Diary by The Moody Blues

I May Inform You however I’d Need to Kill by Unloved

Heidi by Fireflies

Ever by Unloved

Devil Is His Identify by Holly Golightly

Tip Toe Through’ the Tulips With Me by Tiny Tim

Flight of the Raven by Emerald Internet

Unloved Coronary heart (Killing Eve) by Unloved

Dare or Fact by Unloved

Stroll On, Yeah by Unloved

Xpectations by Unloved

Killing Eve sequence 3, episode 5 songs

Ungarische Rhapsodie No. 2 in C-Sharp Minor, S. 244: Pt. 2 (Organized for Orchestra By Franz Liszt & Franz Doppler) by Magyar Szimfonikus Zenekar Budapest, Andras Korodi

Bumble Bee by Lavern Baker

I Acquired You and You Acquired Me by Niall Kelly, J. A. Rettenbacher

Mild Annie by The Chestnut Brass Firm

Crocodile Rock by Elton John

Occasion At Ohrid by Manufacturing Music Library

Get out of City by Fireflies

Dancing Lasha Tumbai by Verka Serduchka

Karobotschka by Manufacturing Music Library

I See Darkness in You by Pink Mecca

Ложись, Подполковник! by Mumiy Troll

Non secular by Magma

Xpectations by Unloved

Killing Eve sequence 3, episode 6 songs

Endlessly by The Caravelles

Requiem, Ok. 626: VII. Agnus Die by Lübecker Domchor, Lübecker Domorchester

Concerto in A Minor, RV 421 (F.III No. 13): III. Allegro by Antonio Vivaldi, Ensemble Explorations, Roel Dieltiens

When I’m Laid in Earth (From the Opera, ‘Dido and Aeneas’, Z. 626, Act III Scene 2) by Henry Purcell, Pianobasso

La La La by Unloved

Boy and Woman by Unloved

With out Love (Killing Eve) by Unloved

Xpectations by Unloved

Killing Eve sequence 3, episode 7 songs

Ungarische Rhapsodie No. 2 in C-Sharp Minor, S. 244: Pt. 2 (Organized for Orchestra By Franz Liszt & Franz Doppler) by Magyar Szimfonikus Zenekar Budapest, Andras Korodi

Look What You Made Me Do by Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Membership

Carnival (Killing Eve) by Unloved

I Know That You Know by Richard Myhill

(Sigh) by Unloved

Watch Your Again by The Coathangers

Demolition Woman by Holly Golightly, Billy Infantile

I See Darkness in You by Pink Mecca

Xpectations by Unloved

Killing Eve sequence 3, episode 8 songs

Symphony No.9 in D main/ 4. Adagio-sehr langsam (Mahler) by Gustav Mahler, London Symphony Orchestra, Leopold Ludwig [conductor]

Inside My Coronary heart by Jack Shaindlin

Get out of City by Fireflies

After Dinner by Unloved

Invoice (Killing Eve) by Unloved

Inform Me (feat. Saoirse Ronan) by Johnny Jewel

Xpectations by Unloved

Killing Eve is out there on BBC iPlayer. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.