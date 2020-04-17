Killing Eve soundtrack – all the songs and music in season 3

You might say that Killing Eve has a fairly killer soundtrack – and that’s why we’ve rounded up all the music featured in season three of the BBC America drama.

Music supervisors Catherine Grieves and David Holmes have introduced collectively an eclectic combination of songs, with a soundtrack that options Killing Eve’s signature music from the band Unloved in addition to tracks from Archie Bronson Outfit, Kip Tyler, Marisol and extra.

Killing Eve season 3, episode 1 songs

Voices of Spring by Johann Strauss II – the music which performs at the begin of the episode whereas Dasha the gymnast is practising her routine in Moscow again in 1974.

Sigh (Killing Eve) by Unloved – the observe which performs at the marriage ceremony reception earlier than Villanelle (Jodie Comer) provides her speech. Unloved are a Bafta-winning Los Angeles musical trio whose music options closely on the soundtrack for Killing Eve; they’ve additionally composed authentic materials for the soundtrack.

Tiene La Tarara by Marisol – the background music for the marriage ceremony combat scene, the place we meet the aged Dasha (Harriet Walter) for the first time.

She’s My Witch by Kip Tyler – this track will be heard whereas Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) outlets for meals (primarily instantaneous noodles) at the Korean grocery store.

Holla by Archie Bronson Outfit – Kenny listens to this track whereas he’s biking alongside the canal, making his solution to work.

Calor by Conchita Velasco – that is the track we hear whereas Villanelle is strolling the streets of Girona in disguise as a deliverywoman.

Cherry Lips by Archie Bronson Outfit – the track Kenny is listening to on his headphones whereas working alone at the workplace.

Sombre (Killing Eve) by Unloved – the track that performs at the finish of the episode after Eve arrives at Kenny’s workplace.

Xpectations by Unloved – performs over the finish credit of episode one.

Killing Eve season 3, episode 2 songs

