Killing Eve star Harriet Walter: ‘I’d love to play a Bond villain with a twinkle in her eye’

Casting administrators, take observe: Dame Harriet Walter is 100% up for taking part in a Bond villain.

Season three of Killing Eve introduces us to Dasha, the Russian murderer performed by Walter – and it’s fairly a departure from the actress’s most up-to-date position because the Countess of Brockenhurst in ITV’s Belgravia. However the 69-year-old has relished the possibility to play a violent, ingenious killer who’s completely with out regret.

So would a position as 007’s nemesis enchantment to her?

“Truly it will,” Walter informed RadioTimes.com and different press. “Sure, in fact. In fact it will. It’d be humorous.

“However sure, there’s all the time a twinkle in the attention. I don’t actually assume I would like to get into a very critical character the place you’ve received to get actually psychologically concerned in any person who’s a assassin, I feel that will be very horrible. Whereas that is form of playful, there’s all the time a playful tone in Killing Eve.

“Though harmful issues occur, it’s all the time on a fairly fantastical stage, and that makes it leisure And, for me, Bond villains all the time have a twinkle in their eye, you already know.”

Walter’s lengthy profession has included notable roles in Sense and Sensibility, Star Wars film The Power Awakens, The Younger Victoria, Atonement, Succession, The Spanish Princess, The Crown and Downton Abbey.

However alongside a current position as suicidal Edie Henley in darkish comedy drama The Finish, her efficiency as Dasha in Killing Eve has marked a little bit of a departure.

“I feel it’s so uncommon that once you’re older you get to play any person badly behaved,” Walter stated. “And in addition, any person who’s received a lot of power, bodily power, and nonetheless can pack a punch…

“Usually I might in all probability play some form of cool high rating particular person, presumably in the Russian institution or MI5 or one thing. And as an alternative, it’s nice for me that any person had the creativeness to make me into such a wacko.”

Talking of packing a punch, Dasha’s entry again into her protégé Villanelle’s life includes loads of them. We first meet her throughout a wedding ceremony reception in Spain, when bride Villanelle (Jodie Comer) spots her previous instructor in the doorway and lunges for her in a match of rage. Quickly they’re rolling round on the ground as a riot virtually breaks out.

“We had a lot of goes at that!” Walter stated. As for the way it was shot, “no actual bones have been damaged. And we had a staff of stunt folks and stunt doubles… clearly no person notably needs any of the celebs to get really broken, so it’s all very form of fastidiously choreographed. It’s like choreographing a dance.”

By bringing Dasha into the story, Killing Eve’s season three head author Suzanne Heathcote offers us a new character who is nearly Villanelle’s kindred spirit – although that doesn’t imply they all the time get alongside.

“They’ve some issues in widespread. They’ve a form of fierce particular person streak,” Walter informed us. “A fierce defiance.

“I feel they’ve in all probability each had a very powerful childhood, and we all know Villanelle has, and I feel that you simply see my youthful self, Dasha’s youthful self, actually kicking off due to bare ambition… so anyone who’s going to weaken my recreation has received to be eradicated, and I feel that’s somewhat the identical mentality as Villanelle has.

“A few of which I’ve clearly imparted to her in her coaching, however we have now fairly totally different centres. I feel my centre is form of quaint love and loyalty to the Soviet Union, and one thing fairly patriotic and outdated, whereas Villanelle is of a very totally different era, is way more in the excessive life and nice garments and good motels. And Dasha lives in fairly a easy flat and doesn’t actually thoughts about these issues a lot.”

As for the way forward for Dasha’s position in the story of Villanelle, the actress added: “Their relationship really may spin out as a result of it’s such an incredible combination. Kind of rivalrous sisters, and a possessive mom and rebellious daughter, and scheming colleagues.

“And I feel Dasha has a sure jealousy for Villanelle as a result of she was her coach, however Villanelle’s form of outdated her and is clearly going her personal manner. So it’s fairly a difficult relationship and you could possibly spin it out much more.”

Killing Eve continues with new episodes on Mondays at 6am on BBC iPlayer, and a broadcast on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One. Try what else is on with our TV Information.