Killing Eve writer confirms fate of character but hints at possible “ressurection”

Season three of Killing Eve concluded this week, lastly revealing how Kenny Stowton met his demise but leaving viewers guessing as to what is going to occur with Eve and Villanelle subsequent season.

In an earlier episode, we noticed Villanelle’s coach Dasha Duzran undergo a coronary heart assault and died, and though characters previously have seemingly risen from the useless (Konstantin, Niko), followers shouldn’t maintain out hope for Dasha showing in season 4, in line with the present’s head writer.

Chatting with TV Line, Killing Eve’s head writer and govt producer Suzanne Heathcote stated that they meant Dasha to be useless.

“She was written to be useless within the script. She’s useless,” she stated. “They might discover a option to resurrect her in season 4, but yeah, the way in which we wrote it, the intention was: her coronary heart stopped. She’s gone. She’s left us.”

Dasha, performed by Dame Harriet Walter, was launched in collection three as Villanelle’s former murderer coach who recruits her to rejoin The Twelve – a gaggle of contract killers.

Collection three ended with Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) strolling out onto a bridge, each acknowledging that they contributed to Dasha’s demise, and deciding to by no means see one another once more, though they each look again at each other as they stroll away.

Talking of the collection ending, Heathcote advised TV Line that they performed with “extra violent endings”.

“But I believe the sensation amongst us all was: We’ve had two life-and-death cliffhanger moments within the earlier two seasons, and it was actually necessary to do one thing completely different this time. It’s nonetheless a cliffhanger, in as a lot as: The place do they go from right here?”

Suzanne Heathcote is passing the Killing Eve baton on to Intercourse Schooling writer Laura Neal, who will act as head writer for the fourth season.

