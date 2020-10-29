Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh and Awkwafina to play sisters in Netflix film

Will Ferrell will co-produce an upcoming comedy characteristic for Netflix starring Sandra Oh and Awkwafina as two sisters with a dysfunctional relationship who attempt to overcome their issues.

The as-yet-untitled film will likely be written by Jen D’Angelo, who can be the scribe on the Hocus Pocus sequel simply introduced for Disney+.

In accordance to Deadline, the Netflix comedy film is pairing Killing Eve star Oh with Awkwafina in the story of a reclusive girl whose life is disrupted by her long-absent, chaotic sister who vows to restore their relationship by fulfilling her one and solely dream: to seem as a contestant on her favorite recreation present.

Oh’s profile has risen quickly in there UK due to her standout position in hit BBC One spy thriller, Killing Eve, in which she performs detective Eve Polastri, successful a Greatest Actress Golden Globe in 2019 for her efficiency.

Subsequent up for Oh is Netflix university-set comedy-drama The Chair, created by Recreation of Thrones duo David Benioff and DB Weiss.

Awkwafina & Sandra Oh in a comedy collectively? ???????????????????????????????????? a dream come true. In a brand new film written by Jen D’Angelo, a lonely recluse’s life is upended when her practice wreck of a sister vows to assist her fulfill her lifelong ambition: be a contestant on her favourite recreation present. pic.twitter.com/95Rt4xmmUu — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 29, 2020

Awkwafina (actual identify Nora Lum) was comparatively unknown in the UK till her present, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, started screening on BBC iPlayer, however in the US she has been a rising star for a decade, beginning out as a rapper earlier than graduating to supporting roles in movies. In 2019 she received a Golden Globe for her position in The Farewell, the story of younger girl returning to China to say goodbye to her dying grandma.

Developing subsequent she has voice roles in Disney initiatives The Little Mermaid and Raya and the Final Dragon, plus a major position in the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which simply wrapped days in the past.

Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell are producing the Netflix film for Gloria Sanchez, in addition to D’Angelo, Awkwafina, and Oh.

Whilst you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or take a look at our information to new TV reveals 2020 to discover out what’s airing this autumn and past.