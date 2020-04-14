Killing Eve’s Season 3 Premiere Was Missing One Crucial Element

The one actual indication we had of Killing Eve‘s two leads being drawn to one another was in Villanelle’s hilarious wedding ceremony sequence within the premiere’s first act. It seems to be like Oksana discovered a rebound after taking pictures Eve within the Season 2 finale, and velocity tracked their relationship to marriage degree in simply six months. However Villanelle acts totally weird all through the reception, and even goes on a rant about her ex. As for Eve, she would not appear to be feeling the identical means.