‘Killing Eve’s’ third season mostly feels like it’s just killing time

After a superb first season, “Killing Eve” misplaced a couple of of its mojo in the second, and seems further listless inside the third. Constructed spherical a recreation of cat and mouse between an office-bound MI6 investigator and a mercurial assassin, it continues to produce darkly enjoyable moments on account of its ultimate cast, nonetheless at this degree, the first issue the show seems to be killing is time.
April 17, 2020
1 Min Read
