‘Killing of Breonna Taylor’ Struggles to Restore a Symbol’s Humanity

Within the 175 days since Louisville police killed Breonna Taylor, she has change into a fulcrum for a motion. Her unjust demise, alongside too many others, galvanized a wounded nation into leaving their houses, taking on protest indicators, demanding justice and the type of accountability from legislation enforcement that not often comes. By design of these drawing consideration to her case, her face has change into ubiquitous at rallies, on journal covers, on Instagram grids. She’s change into, for higher and for worse, a image of what occurs when unchecked policing and racism collide. This deification can serve a goal, however it additionally strips a particular person of their inherent humanity. Earlier than Breonna Taylor was a hashtag, she was a human being.

With “The Killing of Breonna Taylor,” documentarian Yoruba Richen and the New York Instances strive to examine and clarify precisely how this occurred to a 26 year-old EMT who spent her final minutes falling asleep throughout a recreation of Uno. It general does an admirable job making an attempt to tackle each the fact of Taylor’s life and paint the larger image of what her demise has meant. However even when this weren’t an ongoing and ever-evolving case, “The Killing of Breonna Taylor” simply can’t cowl all the pieces it touches in sufficient depth. There are conservatively three totally different episodes inside this single one, every worthy of extra time and area than this single hour can afford it.

The primary third of the hourlong particular breaks down the night time itself, creating a easy, however intricate timeline of what truly occurred. The second half digs into the aftermath, confusion and requires an investigation. The third skims the floor of Kentucky’s historical past and Taylor’s place inside it — an comprehensible intuition given the enormity of the motion surrounding her, however one which nonetheless leads to a rushed ending for a case that doesn’t have an ending in any respect. All through the hour, the documentarians converse along with her grieving household — together with her cousins, mom Tamika Palmer and boyfriend Kenneth Walker — who all describe her as enthusiastic, bold and “full of life.” They converse along with her neighbors and her household’s attorneys, most downright baffled by how shortly the police misplaced management of the scenario. In some of the documentary’s most startling scenes, it performs the primary statements of each Walker and one of the officers, Sargeant Jonathan Mattingly. In a single clip, we hear Mattingly laying out his model of occasions; within the different, we hear Walker, sobbing in ache.

In these moments, you’ll be able to really feel a stress acquainted to TV documentaries that cowl devastating actual life trauma. The Killing of Breonna Taylor” struggles to hold focus between laying out the info of the case, humanizing these concerned, explaining its larger significance and, sadly, leaning on some true crime tropes (like distractingly dramatic music and photographs of ominous shadows) that threaten to undercut the severity of the subject material. There may very well be a model of this documentary that manages to strike a stability between all of it, however it might by all rights be 5 occasions as lengthy and in depth than this one may very well be.

“The Killing of Breonna Taylor” premieres Friday, September four at 10 pm on FX.