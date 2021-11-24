Killzone 2, Warhawk, and more PS3 games are back in multiplayer mode: fans get back online

Although they are unofficial servers, it is not necessary to touch the software of the console or the games.

We are sure that during the glorious days of PS3, many of you have enjoyed multiplayer games in various console games. Some of these titles closed their servers years ago, but this has not discouraged the community and a way to play the game has already been found. online way de MotorStorm, Killzone 2, Warhawk, SOCOM Confrontation, Twisted Metal Black y Calling All Cars!

This feat has been performed by the group PSONE (PlayStation Online Network Emulation) que, without going into piracy, have managed to create unofficial servers without players having to touch console or game software. However, it should be noted that it is necessary change some main DNS numbers to 185.194.142.4 and the secondary DNS to 8.8.8.8, or 1.1.1.1, so that the system takes us to these servers away from PlayStation.

And PSONE is not finished here, as it intends to preserve all the entertainment of PS3 titles and will follow this line with games like Resistance, Wipeout HD and even the PlayStation Home, which was active during the early years of the console. In addition, the group does not accept donations, since its objective has a focus more focused on conservation than economically.

After all, it’s no surprise that players want return to multiplayer section of PS3 games. In this sense, Sony has already confirmed the closure of GTA Online servers on the console, which will occur at the end of this year, and decided to end the online Metal Gear Solid V and Metal Gear Online the last summer.

