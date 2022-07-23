Killzone: Shadow Fall and other Guerrilla games already have a date to close their online servers

The developer will cease services for Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone: Shadow Fall, and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League.

Bad news for all those players who were still entering the multiplayer from Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone: Shadow Fall, and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League. It seems that Guerrilla wants cease online services of these three games and, according to his post on Twitter, he intends to do it with little time to spare.

Guerrila will cease online services for all three games on August 12“The August 12th From 2022, the online servers for Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone: Shadow Fall (including the Intercept mode) and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League will be closed”, begins Guerrilla’s statement on the social network. “Online functions (including online multiplayer modes ) will cease on that date. Single player offline modes will still be available“.

In this way, users of the three titles will have to say goodbye to the multiplayer experience. After all, it’s important to remember that Guerrilla released these titles several years ago: Killzone: Mercenary was released for PS Vita back in September of 2013Killzone: Shadow Fall was made available for PS4 at november of the same year and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League stands as the most recent title in this triad with a release in 2016.

Be that as it may, Guerrilla wants to close this chapter in its history, leaving an open door so that users can enjoy, at least, the offline modalities. At the moment, the developer is still focused on giving the best possible experience with its Horizon: Forbidden West, although they have also been talking about a sequel whose key would be at the end of the game.

