Kim Ah Joong And Lee Sang Yoon In Talks To Star In New SBS Drama

Kim Ah Joong and Lee Sang Yoon could also be starring in a drama collectively!

On December 30, MyDaily reported that Lee Sang Yoon has been confirmed to star because the lead of the SBS drama “One the Girl” (literal title). Beforehand, Ilgan Sports activities had additionally reported that Kim Ah Joong had been solid because the lead for a similar present.

Following studies, a supply from SBS clarified, “Kim Ah Joong and Lee Sang Yoon are positively reviewing affords to star within the drama.”

“One the Girl” is a few corrupt feminine prosecutor looking for her recollections after getting amnesia and switching lives with a modest chaebol daughter-in legislation who appears to be like precisely the identical as her.

Kim Ah Joong is in talks to play Jo Yeon Joo, a prosecutor and the one daughter of the action-taker in a gangster group. It’s reported that whereas chasing a suspect who appears to be like similar to her, she will get right into a mysterious automotive accident. Her life adjustments when she wakes up from a coma along with her life swapped with that of the youngest daughter of a chaebol within the prime 20 of the monetary world. The girl can be the daughter-in-law of BK Group, one of many main teams in Korea, following an organized marriage she didn’t need.

Lee Sang Yoon has been provided the position of chaebol Han Seung Wook, who nonetheless has pure emotions about his old flame. Though he left Korea as a result of he felt the cold-bloodedness of cash and energy by a combat for inheritance, the character steps up once more to search out the reality behind his father’s dishonorable demise. In the method, he meets his old flame once more, and he strives to not lose the issues he has been given anymore.

If Lee Sang Yoon accepts the position, will probably be his first drama in a single yr since SBS’s “VIP.” The actor has been busy selling by SBS’s selection program “Good-looking Tigers,” JTBC’s “Tenting Vibes,” the movie “Okay Madam,” and the play “Final Session” (literal title). He additionally just lately made a particular look in “Lovestruck within the Metropolis.”

“One the Girl” may additionally develop into Kim Ah Joong’s first drama in 4 years since “Reside As much as Your Identify.” Her previous initiatives reminiscent of “Signal,” “Punch,” and “Needed” have all obtained love from the viewers, and viewers are already hoping to see Kim Ah Joong painting two vastly completely different roles. If each Kim Ah Joong and Lee Sang Yoon settle for the drama, will probably be their first time engaged on the identical mission collectively.

The upcoming drama shall be written by scriptwriter Kim Yoon and helmed by director Choi Younger Hoon, who labored on “A Phrase From Heat Coronary heart,” “Excessive Society,” and “Good Casting.”

“One the Girl” is slated to air in 2021.

