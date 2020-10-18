Kim Bo Ra In Talks To Star In New MBC Romance Drama

Kim Bo Ra could also be starring in a brand-new MBC drama!

On October 16, Kim Bo Ra’s company confirmed that the actress was in talks to star within the upcoming MBC drama “Love Scene Quantity” (literal title). A consultant of the company said, “She is presently in talks for the drama with a good outlook,” however added, “[Her appearance] has not but been confirmed.”

“Love Scene Quantity” is an eight-episode collection that may inform 4 completely different tales (with two episodes every) about {couples} of their twenties and thirties.

Shim Eun Woo and Han Joon Woo have been beforehand confirmed to be starring in one of many drama’s 4 tales, whereas Kim Bo Ra is alleged to have been provided a task in a separate story arc.

After skyrocketing to fame in JTBC’s smash hit drama “SKY Citadel,” Kim Bo Ra most lately starred in MBC’s sci-fi collection “SF8.”

Are you excited to doubtlessly see Kim Bo Ra on this new romance drama?

In the meantime, watch the actress in “SF8” with English subtitles beneath!

