Kim Bum And Ryu Hye Young Lead Polar Opposite Lives In Upcoming Drama “Regulation Faculty”

Upcoming JTBC drama “Regulation Faculty” has shared new glimpses of Kim Bum and Ryu Hye Young!

“Regulation Faculty” is a campus thriller that follows the story of scholars and professors of South Korea’s high legislation faculty who get caught up in an uncommon case. The drama stars Kim Bum as high pupil Han Joon Hwi and Ryu Hye Young as the tenacious Kang Sol A.

Han Joon Hwi and Kang Sol A are two college students who’re completely different in each attainable approach. Hailing from the Korean Nationwide Police College, Han Joon Hwi entered legislation faculty into the highest of his class after passing the second spherical of the bar examination. Then again, Kang Sol A was simply barely capable of make it via the door, having been chosen via a particular screening course of for these from low earnings households.

Because of the scary professor Yang Jong Hoon (Kim Myung Min), nicknamed “Yang-crates of Horror,” Kang Sol A’s legislation faculty life grows overrun with an inhumane quantity of assignments and exams. In the meantime, Han Joon Hwi’s legislation faculty expertise is the polar reverse, as he’s wished in everybody’s research teams for his breadth of authorized data.

With drama followers questioning how such reverse characters will get to know one another, new stills of the pair showcasing their path to friendship have been launched.

As college students who aren’t inclined to competitors, Han Joon Hwi and Kang Sol A will share the entire attempting and tedious moments of legislation faculty through which one should shed blood, sweat, and tears in an effort to graduate. In the brand new stills, they stand head to head at a bookstore, with Kang Sol A wanting bowled over at Han Joon Hwi’s look.

In different stills, Kang Sol A stands at a counter filling out a kind, her options twisted right into a disgruntled expression. When Han Joon Hwi joins her, she seems at him with furrowed eyebrows.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “Kim Bum and Ryu Hye Young created on set the sort of younger power that solely these in the identical peer group could make. That power ought to have the ability to be seen fully intact on display as nicely. Sit up for the expansion and friendship of Han Joon Hwi and Kang Sol A, who will head collectively towards their dream of changing into legal professionals whereas coping with a collection of incidents at legislation faculty.”

“Regulation Faculty” is scheduled to premiere on April 14 at 9 p.m. KST following the conclusion of “Sisyphus: The Fantasy.”

