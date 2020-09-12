Kim Bum Hides His True Self From Jo Bo Ah In Teasers For New Fantasy Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Story of the 9 Tailed” has shared new stills of Kim Bum and Jo Bo Ah!

“Story of the 9 Tailed” is an city fantasy drama a few male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis and the fearless producing director (PD) who is set to hunt him down (Jo Bo Ah).

Jo Bo Ah’s character, Nam Ji Ah, is the PD of a TV present that tracks down ghost tales. Each her mother and father disappeared in a mysterious incident 21 years in the past and she or he has been looking for the reality ever since. Kim Bum’s character, Yi Rang, is Yi Yeon’s half-brother who was born to 1 human guardian and one gumiho guardian. As such, he is named the world’s most harmful gumiho. He has the flexibility to remodel his look and is the sort to threat his life on a wager.

In the brand new stills launched by tvN, Jo Bo Ah and Kim Bum have their first assembly. In thick glasses and a hoodie, Kim Bum tasks an air of innocence and sweetness that may be a far cry from his true id as a half-gumiho. Jo Bo Ah listens fastidiously to what he says, however is distracted by one thing within the distance that turns her pleasant expression right into a guarded one.

Each Jo Bo Ah and Kim Bum picked this scene because the one which left probably the most affect throughout their first script studying. Though this was the primary time the 2 actors had met for the reason that studying, the environment on set was constructive and vibrant till filming started, at which level each actors utterly immersed themselves into their characters.

A supply from the drama mentioned, “There may be an uncommon environment in Nam Ji Ah and Yi Rang’s first assembly. Please look ahead to the chemistry between Jo Bo Ah and Kim Bum.”

“Story of the 9 Tailed” premieres in October. Take a look at a teaser right here!

