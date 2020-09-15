Kim Bum, Kim Myung Min, And Ryu Hye Young In Talks For Drama Set In A Law School

Kim Bum, Kim Myung Min, and Ryu Hye Young could also be becoming a member of the lineup of a brand new drama!

On September 15, it was reported by OSEN that Kim Bum has chosen the JTBC drama “Law School” (working title) as his subsequent work following “Story of the 9 Tailed.” The report described the present as following the case of a homicide of a professor at a prestigious regulation faculty. Professors and college students turn out to be suspects in the homicide, and the drama will function its characters making realizations concerning the regulation and justice as they seek for the killer.

It was reported that Kim Bum’s character is called Jun Hwi, and he and Kim Myung Min have been described as taking part in a pupil and trainer.

Kim Bum’s company King Kong by Starship responded by telling Newsen that day that Kim Bum has acquired a suggestion for “Law School” and he’s positively contemplating it.

It was beforehand reported that Kim Myung Min is contemplating a suggestion to play a legal regulation professor within the drama. Ryu Hye Young has been provided the feminine lead function and can also be reviewing it.

“Law School” is directed by Kim Seok Yoon, who has helmed initiatives such because the “Detective Okay” movie collection, the dramas “Previous Miss Diary,” “Axe,” “Radiant,” and extra. The script is being written by Search engine optimization In.

