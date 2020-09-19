Kim Bum Talks About His Transformation Into A Fierce Gumiho For Upcoming Fantasy Drama

tvN’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Story of the 9 Tailed” launched new stills of Kim Bum!

“Story of the 9 Tailed” is an “city fantasy drama” and tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis and the fearless producing director who is set to hunt him down (Jo Bo Ah).

Kim Bum will likely be taking part in Yi Rang, Yi Yeon’s half-brother who was born from a human and a gumiho. Yi Rang is a harmful gumiho with unstable feelings who will carry battle to the story. Expert at transformation, he’s a always altering determine who sees by means of human greed and makes use of their wishes to put bets.

Concerning the script, Kim Bum shared, “The content material and construction of the refreshing subject, which I had but to see earlier than, was very fascinating.” The actor additionally revealed that he selected the drama as a result of he favored the character of Yi Rang. Kim Bum defined, “While you take a look at it a method, he looks as if a foul man, however in one other method, he’s pitiful and has many scars, so there are some elements which can be comprehensible. His unique disposition is type and harmless, however attributable to some state of affairs and misunderstanding, he turns into harm. He’s detestable, however you possibly can’t hate him.”

Moreover, Kim Bum revealed that he studied the origin and legends of gumihos and pictured photos of deserted canines and cats to color the thought of an “deserted gumiho,” attempting to painting the sharp perspective deserted animals use as a self-defense mechanism. He added, “Whereas making expressions and gestures, I practiced creating the vibe that I’m not human.”

On motion scenes, Kim Bum shared, “I recommended concepts to make use of motion gestures that seem like scratching moderately than fist combating, and I additionally studied the actions of foxes.”

Within the newly launched stills, Yi Rang portrays a really extravagant model. Kim Bum revealed, “For the position of Yi Rang, I underwent the best variety of conferences with the stylists and hair and make-up group since my debut.”

Though Kim Bum and Lee Dong Wook are additionally shut in particular person, they should painting a tense relationship for the drama. Kim Bum commented, “He’s a hyung I’ve to hate, however I like him a lot that bloopers typically occurred. Nevertheless, Yi Rang and Yi Yeon’s relationship comprises betrayal, harm, and unhappiness stemming from fondness, so I can perceive it and act it out.”

The manufacturing group shared, “Kim Bum is a honest and passionate actor like no different. Kim Bum’s drastic transformation and daring and enthusiastic appearing may also be one other level to sit up for. Please anticipate ‘Story of the 9 Tailed’ by which Kim Bum’s shining efficiency will stand out.”

“Story of the 9 Tailed” premieres on October 7 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

