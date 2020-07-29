Kim Bum Talks About His Upcoming Drama, Values As An Actor, His MBTI Sort, And More

Kim Bum is again with a pictorial and interview for the most recent challenge of GQ Korea!

The actor, who was discharged from the navy in March, sat down to speak about his upcoming tvN drama, why he at all times tries new issues as an actor, his MBTI kind, and extra.

Kim Bum talked about that he has been appearing for 15 years. “After I discuss to my pals who’ve workplace jobs, I believe it’s comparable for each sort of occupation — through the seventh yr, one displays on what they’ve accomplished up to now, and at yr 10, they expertise a stoop or a dilemma. They consider whether or not or not their job is true for them.”

He added, “These issues got here extra rapidly to me than others as a result of I began working early on in my life.” He then stated that he’s grown to simply accept these troublesome moments and that he’s realized quite a bit through the 15 years that he has been working.

Kim Bum additionally talked about what it’s wish to movie tvN’s upcoming drama “Story of the 9 Tailed.” He stated, “There are tendencies even within the strategies that actors use, and possibly it’s as a result of I’ve been appearing since I used to be younger, however I’m nonetheless used to the talents I used again then. There are new issues I’m studying whereas speaking with the director, and I discover the concept that I’m slowly altering and rising in that technique to be enjoyable.”

He continued, “Additionally, now that I’ve taken on the position of a gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox), my style fashion may be very showy. I put on outfits that I might placed on for a photograph shoot, and I showcase numerous sides of me whereas reworking very freely.”

On the subject of how Kim Bum has portrayed a variety of characters together with a boxer, a guardian angel, and extra, the actor commented, “There was a time once I acquired an award at a ceremony and stated, ‘I’ll turn into an actor who doesn’t worry change and new challenges.’ One of many values that I’ve lived by for a very long time is displaying off many sides of me.”

He stated, “I need to strive on numerous sorts of outfits as an actor. That’s actually enjoyable for me once I’m appearing. After I begin a mission, I strive to not let go of my character till the filming ends. I even put on these garments off-camera. I naturally start to resemble my character, and my position displays the ideas or values that I’ve. That’s why once I watch my previous works, I see myself as I used to be in these days.”

When requested who he would need to stay as for a day, Kim Bum selected his mom. “My mom at all times helps me, and we skilled ache collectively,” he defined. “If I get to know what that appears like, I believe I’d be capable of perceive my mom higher.”

Kim Bum then stated that if he had a son like himself, he would have a tough time. He continued, “That’s why I discussed that I need to stay as my mom for only a day. I’m the oldest baby, however I’m blunt, and I’m not very pleasant. I’m dangerous at being cute and saying tacky issues.”

The actor additionally revealed that his MBTI (Myers-Briggs Sort Indicator) persona kind is similar as director Christopher Nolan’s. Kim Bum added, “They are saying it applies to a really small minority of individuals.” Kim Bum shared that he was at all times a fan of Christopher Nolan, who’s imagined to be an INTJ, or the Architect kind.

Kim Bum then talked about how he often spends his time. “I don’t do something notably particular,” he stated. “I simply assume to myself or act out the issues I’ve to do the following day. I have a tendency to consider what state of affairs can come up and what I have to do to take care of it.”

He continued, “It’s enjoyable if I get it proper. Yesterday, I acted out taking part on this picture shoot. I went to the studio, greeted everybody, and did the shoot.”

Kim Bum’s upcoming drama “Story of the 9 Tailed” is at the moment scheduled to premiere someday within the second half of 2020, and it additionally stars Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, and extra.

