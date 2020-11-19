Kim Bum Talks About Playing A Villain In “Story Of The 9-Tailed,” Reflects On Profession, And More

Kim Bum spoke with Elle journal about his long-lived appearing profession, position in tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed,” and extra!

In the interview, Kim Bum shared his ideas on his “Story of the 9-Tailed” character, Lee Rang. “After I consider Lee Rang, I additionally consider the loss of life drive, ‘Thanatos,’” the actor stated, referring to the idea of aggressive or self-destructive conduct. “Lee Rang was deserted by love, so he’s a personality who has a deep want for destruction.”

Kim Bum talked about that he needed his character to be an ambiguous sort of villain, somebody that viewers wouldn’t be capable of hate. He added, “Villain roles have a tendency so as to add extra gasoline to my want for expression.”

On making an attempt out a personality who will get concerned in motion scenes and experiences intense feelings, Kim Bum shared with fun, “I actually needed to do a melodrama. However assume it felt extra releasing to me as a result of there weren’t any romantic components. I used to be capable of categorical my feelings with out being restricted by a sure relationship.”

Reflecting on his fifteenth 12 months as an actor, Kim Bum stated, “There was a time once I thought that my profession wasn’t proper for me, and I used to be caught up in a dilemma, however after I joined ‘Story of the 9-Tailed,’ I felt countless pleasure and curiosity in my work for the primary time shortly.”

He concluded, “I used to be caught sitting in a single place for a very long time, however now I’ve brushed myself off and gotten up.”

Kim Bum’s full pictorial and interview might be discovered within the December subject of Elle journal.

