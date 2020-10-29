Kim Bum Thanks Lee Min Ho For Sending Gift To “Story Of The 9-Tailed” Set

Kim Bum acquired a espresso truck from his “Boys Over Flowers” co-star Lee Min Ho!

On October 28, Kim Bum posted a number of pictures on Instagram of himself by the truck. In his caption, he expressed how grateful he was and described Lee Min Ho as a “hyung” (older brother or male buddy), longtime buddy, and co-worker. He added, “From Lee Gon to Lee Rang,” referring to their characters in Lee Min Ho’s drama “The King: Everlasting Monarch” and Kim Bum’s drama “Story of the 9-Tailed.”

A banner by Lee Min Ho on the truck learn, “To the actors and workers, get pleasure from and achieve energy! Please take care of Bum.” One other banner references a line stated by Lee Rang in “Story of the 9-Tailed,” saying, “We’ve simply opened up now! Have a drink with Bum.”

Lee Min Ho and Kim Bum starred collectively within the well-liked drama “Boys Over Flowers” in 2009. Kim Bum at present acts alongside Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah within the tvN drama “Story of the 9-Tailed.”

Watch “Boys Over Flowers” under!

Watch Now

And take a look at “Story of the 9-Tailed” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)