Kim Bum Transforms Into Charismatic Gumiho With Volatile Temper In Upcoming Fantasy Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Story of the 9 Tailed” launched new stills of Kim Bum!

“Story of the 9 Tailed” is described as an “city fantasy drama” and tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis and the fearless producing director (PD) who is set to hunt him down (Jo Bo Ah).

Kim Bum will probably be enjoying Yi Rang, Yi Yeon’s half-brother who was born from a human and a gumiho. Yi Rang is a harmful gumiho with unstable feelings who will deliver battle to the story. Expert at transformation, he’s a always altering determine who sees by means of human greed and makes use of their wishes to position bets.

Returning to appearing in a drama for the primary time in 4 years, Kim Bum will make a stunning appearing transformation together with his first position as a half-human character that can spotlight his large appearing spectrum.

In the midst of rising anticipation for Kim Bum’s position, the drama launched fascinating new stills of his character. Yi Rang exudes a laid-back angle as he holds a glass of wine whereas sporting an aesthetic outfit that matches the ambiance of the luxurious restaurant. Smiling barely whereas having a dialog with somebody, Yi Rang’s smile later turns wild, elevating curiosity about his sudden show of maximum emotion.

Kim Bum shared, “My nervousness and pleasure had been doubled as a result of it was my first time filming a drama in a very long time, however the filming set felt welcoming due to the sort director, workers members, and fellow actors who melted my coronary heart and physique that had been stiff with nervousness.” He continued, “After assembly the character Yi Rang, I’ve been in a position to act in a brand new and fascinating idea that I haven’t skilled earlier than in earlier dramas and movies. We’re getting ready safely, fastidiously, and really onerous, so please anticipate the upcoming ‘Story of the 9 Tailed’ so much.”

The manufacturing staff shared, “Like a spring that doesn’t dry, Kim Bum is an actor who endlessly showcases totally different charms. In ‘Story of the 9 Tailed,’ Kim Bum will act as a brand new kind of catalyst that can hold viewers intrigued. Please present numerous curiosity.”

“Story of the 9 Tailed” will premiere on October 7 at 10:50 p.m. KST because the follow-up to “Flower of Evil.”

