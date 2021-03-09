Kim Byung Chul Talks About The Reveal Of His Mysterious Character In “Sisyphus: The Delusion”

JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Delusion” lastly revealed perception into Kim Byung Chul’s character!

“Sisyphus: The Delusion” is a fantasy-mystery drama starring Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who goes looking for the harmful fact behind his brother’s demise, and Park Shin Hye as Kang Web optimization Hae, his savior from a war-torn future.

Spoilers

In the March 4 broadcast of “Sisyphus: The Delusion,” the actor behind the mysterious determine often called Sigma was revealed to be Kim Byung Chul. Regardless of his transient look, Sigma (Kim Byung Chul) left a robust impression on viewers as a determine who already is aware of every little thing that can occur to Han Tae Sool and Kang Web optimization Hae.

Beforehand on the press convention for the drama, director Jin Hyuk had hinted that Sigma is their “hidden card” since he’s the ultimate villain. Earlier than the premiere, the drama had additionally revealed three posters starring Cho Seung Woo, Park Shin Hye, and a 3rd unidentifiable determine. For the reason that launch of the posters, viewers have been making an attempt to infer who the mysterious determine may very well be.

Following Sigma’s long-awaited look within the sixth episode, the drama lastly launched a brand new poster revealing Sigma’s face fully. In the poster, Sigma has a frighteningly chilly gaze as if he’s trying down on our world with an unreadable expression.

Surprisingly, Han Tae Sool’s brother Han Tae San (Heo Joon Suk) had identified about Sigma’s identification since 10 years in the past. Han Tae San had witnessed the second Sigma arrived to the current as an undocumented individual from the long run. He had arrived with pictures of Han Tae Sool and a listing of harmful occasions that can happen to Han Tae Sool sooner or later, together with the capturing incident on the convention. Since then, Sigma continued to cover on this world whereas conserving watch on Han Tae Sool. Nonetheless, moreover transient mentions of the Uploader, the time machine created by Han Tae Sool, nothing has been revealed but as to why Sigma is observing him.

Relating to Sigma’s reveal, Kim Byung Chul shared, “When the identification of Sigma, who was hidden behind a veil, was revealed, I felt a slight thrill. When the silhouette poster was revealed earlier than the printed, I questioned if there could be individuals who would acknowledge me regardless of the silhouette, however nobody did. Because of that, we have been in a position to generate extra curiosity and pressure.”

Kim Byung Chul defined, “Sigma is an undocumented individual from the long run like Web optimization Hae, and it will be nice if viewers might anticipate with curiosity as to what purpose Sigma has snuck into South Korea with.”

Lastly, Kim Byung Chul commented, “I feel one of many factors to look out for in ‘Sisyphus’ is why Sigma is after Han Tae Sool and Kang Web optimization Hae and the way their relationships are intertwined. Please look out for whether or not Sigma will be capable of make his needs come true.”

The manufacturing group shared, “Sigma’s face has lastly been revealed. Though he has solely been watching Tae Sool from the again, he’ll slowly start to indicate his true colours ranging from the long run broadcasts, pulling Tae Sool and Web optimization Hae into an excellent greater storm. Please present a lot of curiosity in how the the looks of Sigma will shake up the ‘Kang-Han’ pair’s journey in ‘Sisyphus.’”

“Sisyphus: The Delusion” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Byung Chul in “Physician Prisoner” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)