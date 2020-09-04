Kim Da Mi Talks About Her Upcoming Movies, Gives Advice To Women In Their 20s, And More

Kim Da Mi has landed the quilt of Cosmopolitan Korea journal’s newest situation!

After her stylish and stylish pictorial, Kim Da Mi shared slightly extra about herself and her upcoming tasks in an interview.

The interviewer talked about that Kim Da Mi’s followers had predicted her Myers-Briggs Kind Indicator (MBTI) to be INFP or INFJ. She replied, “Joan of Arc, an artist with lots of curiosity…I suppose that’s INFP and ISFP.” With amusing she added, “How did they guess that proper?”

After sweeping the rookie awards for her roles in each movies and dramas, Kim Da Mi is about to seem subsequent in a remake of the Chinese language movie “SoulMate” (working title).

When requested about nerves and feeling strain, Kim Da Mi shared, “Heading into a brand new challenge is at all times so fulfilling. I get pleasure from assembly a lot of new individuals. On one hand, I do fear what will occur if I can’t dwell as much as how a lot individuals like me. Nevertheless, I do know I can’t sink into these ideas so I depart it in a single a part of my coronary heart and simply get pleasure from myself. I actually favored the unique of the movie ‘SoulMate,’ which begins filming quickly. My character could be very charming so I’m wanting ahead to it. I feel ‘The Witch 2’ will come after that.”

Kim Da Mi, who turned 25 years previous this yr, was later requested what she would inform her 20-year-old self. With amusing she replied, “‘Play extra.’ Again then, I did meet up with my pals typically and exit to play, however I need to strive enjoying much more.”

The actress additionally shared the largest concern of her twenties. She mentioned, “Lately I’ve ideas like, ‘Which choice will permit me to do nicely?’ In ‘Itaewon Class,’ [my character] Yi Search engine optimization had a line like this. ‘Life is simply repeatedly making choices. It’s curating the outcome that matches up along with your values. That’s what individuals name a good selection, and the proper reply.’ I’ve thought of it and every thing actually is simply fixed decision-making.”

The interviewer requested Kim Da Mi what she would suggest to girls of their twenties and thirties and he or she responded, “Though it’s laborious to choose only one factor, as somebody of the identical era, today I attempt to suppose loads about myself in an effort to discover the life-style that fits me greatest. I feel that ladies of this era should even have the necessity to look inside and discover a joyful life-style amidst their busy lives.”

