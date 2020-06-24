Kim Dong Han Confirmed To Lead New Web Drama With Woo Davi, Son Hyun Woo, And Park Yi Hyun

Kim Dong Han shall be starring because the lead in his first drama alongside rising actors Woo Davi, Park Yi Hyun, and Son Hyun Woo!

The upcoming net drama “TRAP” shall be a cross between a romance and thriller that tells the story in regards to the love, temptation, and betrayal that happens amongst college college students of their twenties.

On June 24, Kim Dong Han’s company, OUI Leisure, confirmed, “Kim Dong Han has been forged because the male protagonist within the tvN D net drama ‘TRAP.’ Please give your consideration and assist to Kim Dong Han’s first try at appearing in a drama.” Kim Dong Han will play the position of Hyun Woo Jin, who quietly stays by his feminine buddy’s facet.

The identical day, Woo Davi’s company, n.CH Leisure, confirmed, “Woo Davi has been forged as the feminine protagonist of the tvN D net drama ‘TRAP.’” Woo Davi will play the position of Yang Hye Ji, who has a variety of satisfaction however is mushy on the within. She face a lot of ups-and-downs due to her boyfriend Kim Jun Su, whom she met as a freshman.

Actress Park Yi Hyun can also be becoming a member of the forged because the 21-year-old scholar Jin Se Yeon. Jin Se Yeon and Yang Hye Ji are shut mates who met as classmates after they had been 20 years previous.

Mannequin and rookie actor Son Hyun Woo of YG KPlus was confirmed for the drama as nicely. He’ll tackle the position of Kim Jun Su, the boyfriend of Yang Hye Ji whom he has dated for about half a 12 months. Kim Jun Su finally ends up dishonest on her with Jin Se Yeon and hides to keep away from all conflicts.

In July, “TRAP” will reveal a preview of its first episode on TikTok. Beginning the next week, episodes shall be uploaded often to the official tvN D YouTube channel.

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4)

High Second Picture Credit score: Xportsnews