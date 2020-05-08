Kim Dong Jun And Kim Jae Kyung Talk About Working Together In Their New Movie, Why They Chose To Star, And More

On Could 7, the upcoming movie “Manner Station” (literal translation) held a press convention with director Kim Jung Min and solid members Kim Dong Jun, Kim Jae Kyung, Yoon Yoo Solar, Heo Jung Min, and Jin Ye Sol.

“Manner Station” is a melodrama about the love story between Seung Hyun, who suffers from Alzheimer’s Illness and is dropping extra of his reminiscences with every passing day, and Ji Ah, who suffers from a terminal sickness and desires to be remembered by him.

Director Kim Jung Min mentioned, “Three or 4 years in the past, I was planning on doing a documentary. Once I got here throughout the concept for ‘Manner Station,’ I assumed it was too good an thought to depart as a documentary. I needed to provide it as a movie sometime. The thought and the theme matured because it was developed into a movie script and the method took about three or 4 years.”

Kim Dong Jun, who performs the male lead Seung Hyun, mentioned, “When I obtained the script, I went to learn it in a café. There have been a lot of individuals round. Close to the top, as I used to be studying alone, I began to tear up. I actually needed to do that venture. As quickly as I learn the script, I knew it was the form of story that I needed individuals to narrate to. That’s why I made a decision to simply accept the casting provide.”

Kim Jae Kyung, who performs the feminine lead Ji Ah, mentioned, “First, I bought an audition provide for the movie and browse the script. I’m the form of one that is all the time on the transfer. Main a busy life, there are occasions while you ignore the sentiments inside you. Whereas studying this e-book, I spotted that I had been careless about my feelings. I actually needed to tackle this problem. I would like this film to assist individuals in these busy occasions really feel their honest feelings.”

Each Kim Jae Kyung and Kim Dong Jun debuted as idols (within the teams Rainbow and ZE:A, respectively) earlier than making the change to performing. Director Kim Jung Min mentioned, “Kim Dong Jun, Kim Jae Kyung, and Heo Jung Min all began off as singers. Once I was writing the script, I didn’t consider [the characters] as singers. While you solid actors, it’s their performing that’s vital. The actors should recalibrate themselves with each character and each movie. Once I contacted these actors, I evaluated the sincerity of their gazes and their potential to react to issues. I hope that individuals will see them as true actors, not simply singers.”

That is Kim Dong Jun and Kim Jae Kyung’s first time performing collectively, however Kim Jae Kyung mentioned, “We’ve identified one another for 10 years. We debuted in the identical 12 months and incessantly met one another on stage. Whereas engaged on this venture collectively, it felt like I used to be attending to know somebody fully new, not the identical Dong Jun I’d identified earlier than. He’s so honest and targeted that I’m studying lots from him. I’m trying ahead to our first filming.”

Kim Dong Jun added, “I’ll work arduous to be the temper maker on set. However the seniors are already creating such a heat environment that I believe the atmosphere might be good even when I don’t do something.”

“Manner Station” will start filming in Could and premiere someday within the first half of 2021.

Supply (1)

Prime Picture Credit score: Xportsnews