Kim Dong Jun And Shin Ye Eun Share An Unforgettable First Encounter In “Extra Than Pals”

JTBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Extra Than Pals” launched new stills of Shin Ye Eun and Kim Dong Jun!

“Extra Than Pals” is a romance drama about two shut associates who each fall in unrequited love with each other over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun will star as Kyung Woo Yeon, a calligrapher who lastly decides to surrender on her one-sided love for her man buddy after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu will play photographer Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who all of the sudden begins seeing her in a special gentle after years of friendship.

The newly launched stills reveal Kyung Woo Yeon and On Jun Soo’s (ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun’s) fateful assembly at a bookstore in Jeju Island. In the photographs, Kyung Woo Yeon is sneaking a peek within the bookstore when On Jun Soo approaches from behind and surprises her. The 2 get unexpectedly shut, they usually share a short however unforgettable first encounter.

Extra stills depict the 2 contained in the bookstore the place one other state of affairs unfolds. Kyung Woo Yeon appears to be like disillusioned whereas holding a postcard, and On Jun Soo watches her intently from a distance.

The manufacturing workforce shared, “On Jun Soo is drawn in direction of Kyung Woo Yeon, who he encounters coincidentally, after seeing facets of her which can be much like him. On Jun Soo’s affectionate and mature attraction will make viewers’ hearts flutter.” In addition they requested viewers to anticipate what new choices On Jun Soo will carry to Lee Soo and Kyung Woo Yeon.

“Extra Than Pals” premieres on September 25 at 11 p.m. KST and will likely be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama under:

