Kim Dong Jun Shares Updates On ZE:A Members, Lessons Learned From “Scrumptious Rendezvous,” And More

Kim Dong Jun lately sat down for an interview with YTN Star to debate his latest actions, his plans for the long run, and extra!

Kim Dong Jun is an all-rounder within the leisure trade, having made his debut by means of the idol group ZE:A in 2010 and taking roles in varied motion pictures, dramas, and selection applications ever since.

Following the top of his most up-to-date drama “More Than Pals,” Kim Dong Jun shared, “I realized so much through the lengthy eight months spent filming ‘More Than Pals.’ I felt that I’d be capable to present everybody a distinct facet of myself by means of my position as On Jun Soo. I’m grateful for the director, author, and all the employees who labored arduous to make me into the calm and respectful On Jun Soo. I’m additionally very grateful for the viewers who took pity on Jun Soo and gave him a lot of love. Since I spent a lot time on this manufacturing, I’m positive it would stay in my reminiscence for a really very long time.”

Kim Dong Jun can also be a set forged member on the cooking selection present “Scrumptious Rendezvous,” which lately celebrated its one-year anniversary. Kim Dong Jun credited the viewers’ assist for serving to convey the present to its first anniversary, including, “With every episode, I be taught extra concerning the inside tales and conditions of the farmers, and I believe that they want everybody’s continued consideration. I hope that the viewers will proceed to carry the spirits of farmers and fishermen in all places far into the long run.”

Kim Dong Jun additionally spoke about what it was prefer to work with the star-studded forged, together with celeb chef Baek Jong Gained, Tremendous Junior‘s Kim Heechul, Yang Se Hyung, and Yoo Byung Jae. On Baek Jong Gained, Kim Dong Jun mentioned, “I realized so much by watching how a lot he tried to assist not solely the farmers however everybody who was experiencing hardships. I’ve began to contemplate donating once more. He’s the form of one that makes you wish to give your assist to others, regardless of how small that assist may be.”

As well as, Kim Dong Jun thought-about Yoo Byung Jae a genius and praised Yang Se Hyung for his wit. He additionally complimented Heechul, saying, “Though Heechul might be shy, he’s a extremely good one that talks so much about giving to others.”

When requested which recipe was essentially the most memorable, Kim Dong Jun chosen Shishito pepper noodles, explaining that though he doesn’t like flour-based meals, the dish was probably the most scrumptious meals he has ever eaten. He additionally chosen relaxation stops as essentially the most memorable filming places, saying, “Because it was my first time, it was tough to organize the elements and make the meals, and I felt awkward assembly the purchasers, however after assembly the farmers, customers, and viewers, I felt proud realizing that we have been making a distinction.”

Returning again to “More Than Pals,” Kim Dong Jun chosen a scene during which On Jun Soo and Lee Soo (Ong Seong Wu) wakened in Kyung Woo Yeon’s (Shin Ye Eun‘s) home after getting drunk the night time earlier than as essentially the most memorable scene. “We laughed so much whereas filming, and I keep in mind it being very fulfilling,” he mentioned. “I additionally suppose the scene during which On Jun Soo confesses his emotions to Kyung Woo Yeon within the rain is especially memorable.”

Kim Dong Jun then revealed that he desires to check out an motion position sooner or later. He mentioned that his position within the upcoming drama “Joseon Exorcist” (literal title) takes half in motion scenes and that he’s getting ready for his position with pleasure.

When requested what sort of entertainer he desires to be referred to as, Kim Dong Jun responded, “Whether or not it’s performing, music, or selection present appearances, I’ll all the time attempt to present everybody the perfect facet of myself in that second. I wish to hear folks say, ‘Kim Dong Jun is an entertainer who excels in all areas, together with performing, music, and selection exhibits.’”

On his plans for subsequent 12 months, Kim Dong Jun spoke about his position in “Joseon Exorcist” and his pleasure to greet viewers by means of a historic drama. He added that followers would additionally be capable to see him within the movie “Approach Station” (literal title), which was filmed earlier this 12 months, and that he’ll proceed to attach with viewers by means of “Scrumptious Rendezvous.”

Kim Dong Jun credited his expertise as an idol for serving to him specific the feelings of his varied roles higher, including, “Once I tackle roles that contain singing or dancing, I really feel that my expertise as an idol seems like my best power.” He went on, “I’ve no confidence in speak exhibits. Nevertheless, relating to selection exhibits that contain train, video games, cooking, or any type of motion, I’ve nice perseverance and a want to win. I believe that’s my power.”

When requested what makes a very good actor or entertainer, Kim Dong Jun mentioned thoughtfully, “An actor who exhibits us precisely what the particular person subsequent to us is like, or somebody who makes you cease flipping channels with a single line or look is an efficient actor. Additionally, I believe a very good entertainer is somebody like Yang Se Hyung. If good sense and wit grew to become an individual, it could be him. As somebody who doesn’t know selection applications effectively, I consider Yang Se Hyung as a extremely nice entertainer.”

On the last word purpose behind his exercise in a number of fields within the leisure trade, Kim Dong Jun pointed to his skill to work more durable than anybody else. “I began in my teenagers and persevered for 10 years doing what I do greatest, which is working arduous. My delight doesn’t permit me to surrender, so I believe that’s what helped me come this far.”

Kim Dong Jun then revealed that he prepares for his performing roles by finding out the assorted conditions that the particular character is caught in. “For ‘Chief of Employees’ I studied labor legislation, and for ‘More Than Pals’ I studied guide publishing,” he shared. “I’ve come to understand that if I must act as a sure character, then I really must change into that character.” As for selection exhibits, he mentioned that he practiced reducing greens and find out how to deal with completely different elements.

Lastly, Kim Dong Jun shared updates on his fellow ZE:A members, saying, “I’m going to fulfill Park Hyung Sik quickly, as he’s been discharged from the navy. Im Siwan and I’ve been supporting one another’s productions by sending espresso vehicles. We contact one another typically, go away feedback on one another’s social media accounts, and we share recommendation about our productions as effectively. I’m having fun with Kwanghee‘s program ‘Nego King’ and cheering him on enthusiastically.”

