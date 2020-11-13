Kim Dong Jun Tests Negative For COVID-19

ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun has examined damaging for COVID-19.

On November 12, just a few sources shared that Kim Dong Jun went to get examined for COVID-19 after realizing that his paths crossed with somebody who had examined optimistic for the virus.

On November 13, his company Main 9 launched an official assertion on the matter by means of their official Fb account.

Right here is the assertion as follows:

We all know lots of you’ve gotten been apprehensive after listening to the information yesterday. Only recently, he acquired his outcomes, which acknowledged he examined damaging for the virus. On November 12, after studying that his paths crossed with a confirmed COVID-19 affected person, he voluntarily went to get examined for precautionary measures. He acquired his outcomes on November 13, which confirmed he examined damaging for COVID-19. Kim Dong Jun, in addition to our workers members, will proceed to cooperate with the federal government tips with the intention to forestall the unfold of COVID-19. We apologize for worrying you, and thanks in your concern.

Kim Dong Jun is at the moment filming JTBC’s “Extra Than Mates.”

Watch the drama under!

