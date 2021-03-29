Kim Dong Jun’s Agency Clarifies Issues With His Social Media Account After “Joseon Exorcist” Controversy

On March 28, MAJOR9, Kim Dong Jun’s company, clarified some points about his social media account.

Kim Dong Jun starred within the SBS drama “Joseon Exorcist,” which was completely canceled after two episodes as a result of controversies over historic distortion. Kim Dong Jun, together with different solid and crew members, apologized for his resolution to look within the drama.

“Joseon Exorcist” made its premiere on March 22 and the premiere episode quickly got here beneath fireplace for sure controversial scenes. Netizens seen that on March 23, Kim Dong Jun’s social media account continued to advertise the drama with photographs of Kim Dong Jun’s character and captions asking followers to tune in to the following episode. The posts had been later deleted as folks criticized such promotions throughout a delicate time.

Of their March 28 assertion, MAJOR9 clarified that the company workers ran the official social media account in query, not the actor himself.

That is MAJOR9. We apologize for the posts made on March 22 that promoted the published of “Joseon Exorcist” on Kim Dong Jun’s official social media accounts (Twitter, Fb) which might be run by MAJOR9. After the company workers who run Kim Dong Jun’s social media account uploaded a submit selling the second episode of “Joseon Exorcist,” they acknowledged that this was not applicable in the course of the present state of affairs and eliminated the submit. This incident was mistakenly reported within the information as a submit uploaded by Kim Dong Jun himself, inflicting concern to him and his followers. We sincerely apologize for not taking extra care with the posts uploaded on his official social media accounts. We acknowledge that there may be confusion due to the names of the social media accounts, so we are going to differentiate the accounts run by the actor himself from these run by the company. The accounts run by MAJOR9 will now carry the label “OFFICIAL” and can point out that they’re run by company workers within the description. We may even do our greatest to make sure that official social media materials is written in order that it isn’t mistaken because the actor’s private posts. We are going to work laborious to be extra cautious and answerable for the posts uploaded on the official social media accounts run by MAJOR9, in addition to with the actor’s different promotions. As soon as once more, we apologize to Kim Dong Jun and his followers for not being extra cautious along with his social media administration.

Supply (1) (2)