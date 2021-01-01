Kim Dong Wook In Talks Along With Seo Hyun Jin For Upcoming tvN Drama

Kim Dong Wook and Seo Hyun Jin could also be assembly in a brand new drama!

On December 31, an business consultant reported that Kim Dong Wook shall be starring within the upcoming tvN drama “You Are My Spring” (literal title).

In response to the report, his company KeyEast Leisure commented, “Kim Dong Wook obtained a proposal to star within the new drama ‘You Are My Spring,’ and he’s positively reviewing it.”

The drama is about three individuals who go about their grownup lives with their seven-year-old selves of their hearts—and who’re all held again by the key phrase “salvation.” Kim Dong Wook was provided the position of Joo Younger Do, a psychiatrist who helps others heal their emotional wounds and discover the need to dwell. Nevertheless, he himself bears his personal scars from not having been capable of save his older brother and considered one of his sufferers.

Seo Hyun Jin is in talks to play the feminine lead Kang Da Jung. Yoon Kye Sang was beforehand in talks to play Joo Younger Do, however tvN revealed on December 31 that he was unable to simply accept the position attributable to scheduling conflicts.

“You Are My Spring” shall be directed by producing director (PD) Jung Ji Hyun of “Mr. Sunshine,” “Search: WWW,” and “The King: Everlasting Monarch,” and the script shall be written by Lee Mina, who beforehand wrote “Bubblegum.” It’s scheduled to air in 2021 through tvN.

Keep tuned for updates!

In the meantime, watch Kim Dong Wook in “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)