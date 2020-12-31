Kim Go Eun Confirmed To Star In New Drama Adaptation Of Hit Webtoon

Kim Go Eun will likely be starring in a brand new drama adaptation of a preferred webtoon!

On December 31, Kim Go Eun was confirmed to be taking part in the lead within the upcoming drama “Yumi’s Cells” (literal translation). Primarily based on the hit webtoon of the identical identify, “Yumi’s Cells” will inform the story of an extraordinary workplace employee named Yumi—from the viewpoint of the numerous mind cells in her head controlling her each thought, feeling, and motion.

Kim Go Eun will likely be taking part in the titular function of Yumi, an extraordinary lady who struggles with expressing her emotions. As she experiences development in each her love life and her profession, she learns to seek out happiness within the small joys of on a regular basis life.

Reflecting on the recognition of the unique webtoon, the actress commented, “I feel the rationale that the love story of the extraordinary lady Yumi was in a position to make so many individuals giggle and cry over such a protracted time period was due to how relatable it was. I’m wanting ahead to her future journey.”

The upcoming drama adaptation will likely be helmed by Lee Sang Yeob, the director of “Acquainted Spouse” and “Buying King Louie,” and co-written by “Reminiscences of the Alhambra” author Tune Jae Jung, “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence” author Kim Yoon Joo, and newcomer Kim Kyung Ran.

“Yumi’s Cells” is at the moment scheduled to start filming someday within the first half of 2021.

Are you excited to see Kim Go Eun star on this new drama?

In the meantime, watch Kim Go Eun in her movie “Sundown in My Hometown” with English subtitles beneath!

