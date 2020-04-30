Kim Go Eun Holds Woo Do Hwan At Gunpoint In “The King: Eternal Monarch”

SBS’s “The King: Eternal Monarch” has shared a sneak peek of a suspenseful second from its upcoming episode!

Spoiler

On the most recent episode of “The King: Eternal Monarch,” Emperor Lee Gon (performed by Lee Min Ho) satisfied detective Jung Tae Eul (performed by Kim Go Eun), who resides within the modern-day Republic of Korea, to journey with him to his parallel universe, the place he guidelines the Korean Empire as a monarch.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s subsequent episode, Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul make a memorable arrival within the Korean Empire. In a tense confrontation with Jo Younger, Lee Gon’s chief imperial bodyguard (performed by Woo Do Hwan), Jung Tae Eul factors a gun on the soldier as she stares warily up at him. In the meantime, Jo Younger fixes her with an equally fierce gaze earlier than fearlessly grabbing the barrel of her gun.

Notably, Lee Gon is carrying a bemused expression as he watches the entire scenario unfold from the sidelines.

The producers of “The King: Eternal Monarch” commented, “As Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, and Woo Do Hwan turn out to be entangled in varied methods in each the parallel universes of the Korean Empire and the Republic of Korea, they’re including to the suspense of the drama. To seek out out what sort of function Jo Younger will play for Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul, who’ve crossed over to the Korean Empire, please tune in to this week’s episode.”

The subsequent episode of “The King: Eternal Monarch” will air on Might 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

