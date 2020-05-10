Kim Go Eun Makes 180-Diploma Transformation In Her Dual Role As Hard-Living Criminal

SBS’s “The King: Everlasting Monarch” has launched a brand new character performed by Kim Go Eun!

“The King: Everlasting Monarch” takes place in two parallel universes, one by which Korea is a constitutional monarchy and one that’s much like the modern-day republic. Lee Min Ho performs Emperor Lee Gon in a single universe and Kim Go Eun performs Jung Tae Eul, a detective, in one other universe.

Like Woo Do Hwan, who performs two totally different roles in every parallel universe, Kim Go Eun might be taking over a twin position. Though she performs Jung Tae Eul within the “common” universe, she might be enjoying a mysterious prison named “Luna” in Emperor Lee Gon’s universe.

That is Kim Go Eun’s first time enjoying a twin position. In the brand new stills launched by SBS, she makes a 180-degree transformation from Jung Tae Eul’s assured, no-nonsense angle. In contrast to her parallel universe counterpart, Luna appears like she’s been residing a tough life. She commits crimes in chilly blood, appears on the world with a suspicious eye, and is overcome with despair.

These stills got here from a scene that was filmed in April within the metropolis of Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province. This was Kim Go Eun’s first shoot as her second character and the actress did a variety of analysis upfront in an effort to painting a personality who was very totally different from Jung Tae Eul. She spent a variety of time in convention with the manufacturing employees in an effort to get a deal with on the proper tone.

The manufacturing firm, Hwa&Dam Footage, said, “Regardless of this being her first twin position, Kim Go Eun completely portrayed a personality who is totally totally different from Jung Tae Eul in all however face. Please stay up for the doorway of Luna, who will amplify the cracks between the parallel universes.”

This episode of “The King: Everlasting Monarch” will air on Might 9 at 10 p.m. KST.

