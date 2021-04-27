Kim Go Eun’s New Romance Drama Confirmed To Star Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Yoo Bi, And Park Ji Hyun + Have Multiple Seasons

Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Yoo Bi, And Park Ji Hyun are confirmed to join Kim Go Eun in her new drama “Yumi’s Cells” (literal title).

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” will tell the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. The drama will begin filming now that cast has been finalized, and it will premiere via TVing and tvN in the second half of 2021. “Yumi’s Cells” will be helmed by Lee Sang Yeob, the director of “Familiar Wife” and “Shopping King Louie,” and co-written by “Memories of the Alhambra” writer Song Jae Jung, “Find Me in Your Memory” writer Kim Yoon Joo, and newcomer Kim Kyung Ran.

Kim Go Eun will be playing the role of Yumi, an ordinary office worker. Yumi’s love cell has fallen into a coma following the shock of a failed relationship, and the drama will depict Yumi’s growth and transformation as her cells work hard to wake up the love cell. An interesting point in the drama will be the process of getting to know one’s prime cell (the cell that represents a person) while looking into Yumi’s brain as she experiences love and daily life. Already, viewers are curious to see how Kim Go Eun will portray Yumi after staring in “The King: Eternal Monarch,” “Goblin,” “Cheese In the Trap,” and more.

Ahn Bo Hyun will be playing the game developer Goo Woong, who thinks with the simple algorithm of “yes or no.” He’s an engineer to the core, and although he doesn’t speak emotionally, he’ll wake up Yumi’s love cell with his simple and honest personality. Having left an impression on viewers through “Kairos” and “Itaewon Class,” viewers are curious to see Ahn Bo Hyun’s upcoming transformation in the drama.

Lee Yoo Bi will be taking on the role of the adorable fool Ruby. Although she’s a fox when it comes to love and possesses various relationship skills, she’s an energetic and affectionate young woman who knows how to take care of her people. Her whimsical nature might incite anger, but she’s a character that viewers won’t be able to hate. Lee Yoo Bi will use her trademark refreshing charm to portray Ruby.

Park Ji Hyun will be playing the role of Goo Woong’s friend Sae Yi, who has perfect visuals and skills and is full of ambition. Sae Yi dreams of becoming the best game art director, and she’s a figure everyone is jealous of. With her ambiguous friendship with Goo Woong, she appears as Yumi’s love rival, adding tension to the drama. Park Ji Hyun has been acknowledged for her skilled acting in “Do You Like Brahms?” and “Rookie Historian Goo Hye Ryung,” making viewers excited to see her performance in “Yumi’s Cells.”

The production team shared, “In order to maximize the charm of the original work, we combined both real-life footage and animations. It will have a new episodic format, and it’s being prepared as a drama with multiple seasons that has 14 episodes per season. We plan on greeting viewers with a new, never-before-seen visual experience that is still relatable. Please look forward to the synergy of the actors, who will add their own colors to the characters with very unique personalities.”

SHINee’s Minho will be making a special appearance in the drama, and GOT7‘s Jinyoung is in talks to play Yoo Babi in the second season.

“Yumi’s Cells” will air in the second half of 2021 via TVing and tvN.

