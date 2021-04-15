Kim Godwin Named President of ABC News

Kimberly Godwin, a veteran of native and nationwide TV-news operations, would be the subsequent president of ABC News — and the primary Black govt to run a broadcast-network information operation.

Disney on Wednesday confirmed that Godwin, who has been with CBS News since 2007, will take over the function most just lately held by James Goldston. She is going to now be charged with sustaining the standing of two of ABC News’ mainstays, “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight,” each of that are the most-watched packages of their class, together with reveals like “The View,” “20/20 and “This Week.” And she or he could have final say over the information unit’s more and more frequent steps into live-streaming, audio and particular programming.

She is going to be part of ABC News in Might.

“Kim is an instinctive and admired govt whose distinctive experiences, strengths and strategic imaginative and prescient made her the perfect alternative to guide the excellent workforce at ABC News and construct on their unimaginable success,” stated Peter Rice, chairman of Disney Normal Leisure Content material, in an announcement. “All through Kim’s profession in world information organizations and native newsrooms, she has distinguished herself as a fierce advocate for excellence, collaboration, inclusion and the important function of correct and clear information reporting.” Godwin will report back to Rice.

At CBS, Godwin has held positions of rising accountability, and folks aware of the matter counsel she had indicated to ViacomCBS executives she was on the lookout for a task that may give her oversight of the information division. CBS CEO George Cheeks, who has been on the lookout for a brand new govt to run CBS News, made plain she was not being thought of for a job that may make her the only govt in cost of the operation, and in latest days, when it turned obvious Godwin’s talks with ABC and Walt Disney had gained traction, let her out of her present contract with the corporate.

“I’ve immense respect and admiration for ABC News,” Godwin stated in an announcement. “As essentially the most trusted model in information, they’re to be recommended for the extraordinary work and dedication of the journalists, producers, executives and their groups throughout the group. I’m honored to tackle this stewardship and excited for what we’ll obtain collectively.”

Godwin will face challenges in her new function. Some ABC News staffers had hoped {that a} acquainted face can be the subsequent to information them, resembling Michael Corn, the chief producer who oversees “GMA,” or Tom Cibrowski, a veteran ABC News govt who now could be normal supervisor of KGO, a Disney-owned station in San Francisco. And whereas CBS News has a sterling popularity within the trade, owing to its reference to information stalwarts like Edward R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite, in addition to its “60 Minutes” newsmagazine, lately the community’s morning and night packages have settled into third place amongst broadcast-news choices.

ABC News has confirmed itself to be a restive setting in latest months, drawing scrutiny for reviews concerning the alleged habits of former senior govt Barbara Fedida towards staff (she denied claims made in opposition to her) and for a latest choice to award the majority of duties associated to particular reviews and breaking information to “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir. His night information program has turn into one of the most-watched components of the ABC schedule. “Good Morning America” and “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos had beforehand dealt with all breaking-news duties for the community.

Godwin has managed giant newsrooms and is properly conscious of their distinctive rhythms. At CBS, she supervised 400 home and overseas associates; the unit’s nationwide information desk and its bureaus; and requirements and ethics, amongst different duties. In 2020 Godwin helped to develop and supervise a brand new unit dedicated to telling tales about race and tradition in addition to CBS Village, a multiplatform franchise geared toward calling consideration to content material about various teams of individuals. She additionally held senior roles at WCBS in New York Metropolis; KNBC in Los Angeles and KXAS in Dallas/Fort Value. Godwin additionally labored a stint as vice chairman of information operations for NBC’s local-station division.

Godwin’s new function is the most recent in a parade of adjustments on the senior degree of some of TV’s largest information operations. Rashida Jones began earlier this yr as president of MSNBC, making her the primary Black govt to supervise one of the nation’s massive cable-news networks. Jeff Zucker, president of WarnerMedia’s CNN, has indicated he expects to depart his function by the top of 2021.

In the meantime, at CBS, Godwin’s former employer, there may be extra transition within the wind. Susan Zirinsky, president of CBS News, is predicted to step down from her place and take up a brand new function as a producer for non-fiction content material tailor-made to numerous elements of ViacomCBS.