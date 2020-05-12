Kim Gun Mo Withdraws Defamation Lawsuit Against Woman Who Accused Him Of Physical Assault

Kim Gun Mo has withdrawn his legal criticism in opposition to the girl who accused him of bodily assault.

On Might 11, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station shared that in late April, they obtained a discover from Kim Gun Mo’s representatives stating that they have been withdrawing the fees of defamation. The case had been transferred from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Workplace, and on Might 7 the investigation data have been despatched to the prosecutors’ workplace beneath “no authority to indictment.”

Kim Gun Mo has not said the explanation why he has withdrawn his legal criticism, and no assertion has been launched by his representatives.

After a girl final December accused Kim Gun Mo of sexually assaulting her, one other girl got here ahead to assist her claims by saying that she had been bodily assaulted by Kim Gun Mo. She said that this had occurred whereas she was working at an grownup leisure institution in January 2007, and she or he stated that she had been intimidated by Kim Gun Mo and the enterprise proprietor into not reporting the assault to the police.

In January, Kim Gun Mo filed a legal criticism in opposition to the girl for defamation, which has now been withdrawn. He additionally filed a legal criticism in opposition to the girl who initially filed a criticism in opposition to him for allegedly sexual assaulting her, along with his criticism being for defamation and false accusations.

Kim Gun Mo was forwarded to prosecutors in March beneath advice of indictment for the suspicions of sexual assault.

