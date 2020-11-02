Kim Ha Neul And Lee Do Hyun Have Heart-Fluttering Encounter In “18 Once more”

JTBC’s “18 Once more” has launched new stills for the upcoming episode!

“18 Once more” is a few man on the point of divorce who instantly finds himself again within the physique of his 18-year-old self. Lee Do Hyun performs the teenage model of the protagonist who goes by the title Go Woo Younger, whereas Yoon Sang Hyun performs the older model named Hong Dae Younger. Kim Ha Neul performs his spouse Jung Da Jung.

On the finish of the earlier episode, Go Woo Younger and Jung Da Jung spent a young second collectively. Jung Da Jung expressed her want that her “different half” can be nicely, which created a bittersweet second for Go Woo Younger. The sudden burst of feelings induced him to kiss her out of nowhere, and in shock, she slapped him on the cheek.

Amid questions on their future, the drama launched new photographs of Jung Da Jung and Go Woo Younger’s awkward reunion after the sudden kiss the opposite evening. The 2 meet by probability in an elevator, and because of the thick crowd, they find yourself getting too shut for consolation. Jung Da Jung stares at him with a flustered however agency gaze, whereas Gong Woo Younger’s expression is crammed with tenderness and affection.

The following episode of “18 Once more” airs on November 2 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

