Kim Ha Neul, Golden Child’s Bomin, And Lee Do Hyun Encounter Unexpected Situations In “18 Once more”

JTBC’s “18 Once more” launched new stills for the upcoming episode!

The drama “18 Once more” is a few man getting ready to divorce who immediately finds himself again within the physique of his 18-year-old self. Lee Do Hyun performs the teenage model of the protagonist who goes by the identify Go Woo Younger, whereas Yoon Sang Hyun performs the older model named Hong Dae Younger. Kim Ha Neul performs his spouse Jung Da Jung.

In the final episode, Jung Da Jung was conflicted after being provided to host a program about divorce, particularly when she leaned that solely three of the 4 rookie annou ncers could be made into common staff. Nonetheless, she solely briefly contemplated earlier than receiving help from her household and deciding to tackle this system.

The newly launched stills reveal Kim Ha Neul on the set of her program’s first stay broadcast. In the photograph, Kim Ha Neul stands in the midst of the studio in her gorgeous purple swimsuit whereas tightly holding on to her cue sheet with a steadfast expression.

The manufacturing group shared, “This week, Kim Ha Neul will start working because the MC for the divorce program. Please present plenty of curiosity and anticipation for Kim Ha Neul who will carry out professionally whereas persevering with to shine amidst varied sudden conditions that happen through the stay broadcast.”

Moreover, final week’s broadcast additionally made Web optimization Ji Ho (Golden Child’s Bomin) misunderstand Go Woo Younger’s (Lee Do Hyun’s) emotions when he noticed Go Woo Younger care for Hong Si Ah (Noh Jung Ui). Web optimization Ji Ho is totally unaware that Go Woo Younger and Hong Si Ah share a father and daughter relationship, making viewers much more interested by how the relationships between the three will develop.

In a distinct set of stills, Go Woo Younger and Hong Si Ah are watching a baseball sport when Web optimization Ji Ho approaches them. Go Woo Younger is shocked, and Web optimization Ji Ho can also be flustered, however Hong Si Ah surprisingly appears to be like calm and unbothered.

One other photograph additionally hilariously depicts Go Woo Younger and Web optimization Ji Ho fuming with jealousy whereas watching Hong Si Ah take an affectionate selfie with Ye Ji Hoon (Wi Ha Joon). As Hong Si Ah smiles brightly for the digicam, Go Woo Younger and Web optimization Ji Ho have their arms crossed in clear displeasure. With each Jung Da Jung and Hong Si Ah performing pleasant with Ye Ji Hoon, viewers are curious to see how Go Woo Younger will reply within the upcoming broadcast.

The following episode of “18 Once more” airs on October 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

