Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, And Lee Do Hyun’s New Drama Holds Script Reading

JTBC’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “18 Once more” has shared images from its first script studying!

“18 Once more” is a couple of husband on the verge of divorce who instantly finds himself again within the prime of his life, which was 18 years in the past. It’s based mostly on the American movie “17 Once more.”

The drama is directed by Ha Byung Hoon (“Go Again Couple”) and stars Kim Ha Neul (Jung Da Jung), Yoon Sang Hyun (Hong Dae Younger), Lee Do Hyun (Go Woo Younger), Kim Yoo Ri (Okay Hye In), and Wi Ha Joon (Ye Ji Hoon). Different solid members embody Lee Ki Woo (Choi Il Kwon), Kim Kang Hyun (Go Deok Jin), Lee Mi Do (Choo Ae Rin), Noh Jung Ui (Hong Shi Ah), Ryeo Woon (Hong Shi Woo), Choi Bomin (Search engine marketing Ji Ho), and Hwang In Yeob (Goo Ja Sung).

Kim Ha Neul performs Jung Da Jung, a working mother who joins the workforce later in life after her youngsters have grown up. Yoon Sang Hyun performs her husband, the 37-year-old Hong Dae Younger, whereas Lee Do Hyun performs the identical character after he mysteriously transforms again to his 18-year-old physique. In an effort to disguise his true identification, he goes by the identify Go Woo Younger as a substitute.

Kim Yoo Ri and Lee Ki Woo play Okay Hye In and Choi Il Kwon, academics at Serim Excessive College. Wi Ha Joon performs Ye Ji Hoon, an expert baseball pitcher. Kim Kang Hyun and Lee Mi Do have comedic however key roles within the drama, whereas Noh Jung Ui, Ryeo Woon, Golden Youngster’s Bomin, and Hwang In Yeob spherical out the solid as Serim Excessive College college students.

On the script studying, the solid confirmed nice chemistry regardless of being the primary time they’d gathered in the identical room. Director Ha Byung Hoon stated, “The message that I wish to convey via this drama is, ‘one’s first intention.’ I wish to work on this challenge as if it’s my first challenge once more.”

The manufacturing employees issued a press release that stated, “Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, and the opposite actors solid nice chemistry with their practical and relatable appearing. We’re working laborious to make a drama by which viewers can change into immersed, snigger, get excited, and relate to the tales. Please sit up for ’18 Once more.’”

“18 Once more” will premiere someday in September.

Supply (1)