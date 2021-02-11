Kim Hee Ae Joins Sol Kyung Gu And EXO’s D.O. In New Film About Space

Kim Hee Ae will likely be starring in a brand new film titled “The Moon” (tentative title).

Beforehand, it was confirmed that Sol Kyung Gu and EXO’s D.O. will likely be starring within the movie “The Moon,” which revolves round a person left alone in house and one other man on Earth who’s desperately attempting to avoid wasting him. Sol Kyung Gu will play the person on Earth who will embark on a rescue mission to avoid wasting the misplaced one, and D.O. will take the function of the person who grew to become remoted in house after an surprising accident.

On February 10, it was confirmed that Kim Hee Ae will likely be starring within the movie with these two actors. The veteran actress is well-known for her passionate appearing in varied works, similar to “The World of the Married,” “Second to Final Love,” and “Mrs. Cop.”

In “The Moon,” Kim Hee Ae will likely be taking part in a personality named Moon Younger Eun who’s the overall director of NASA’s house station and holds the important thing to saving the person who’s remoted in house. Followers are trying ahead to the synergy of Kim Hee Ae, Sol Kyung Gu, and D.O., and it will likely be intriguing to see how they are going to painting this novel plot regarding house.

“The Moon” will likely be produced by director Kim Yong Hwa, the mastermind behind the “Alongside With the Gods” collection, and it’s going to start filming within the first half of this yr.

