Kim Hee Ae, Joo Ji Hoon, “Kingdom” Writer Kim Eun Hee, And More Win At 2020 Asia Contents Awards

The winners of the 2020 Asia Contents Awards had been introduced!

The Asia Contents Awards, which started in 2019, honors dramas from Asian nations. This yr, there have been 10 classes and 21 awards. 75 dramas from 17 nations had been submitted, and of these, 28 dramas from 12 nations had been chosen as nominees.

On October 25, the 2020 Asia Contents Awards dwell streamed their ceremony, which was held on-line because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Solely the hosts (2PM’s Nichkhun and 2019 Miss Korea Kim Se Yeon) and performers (Lovelyz and Kim Jae Hwan) had been current on the venue, and the presenters and winners all participated remotely through video.

Kim Hee Ae took house the distinction of Finest Actress for her appearing in JTBC’s “The World of the Married.” She mentioned, “Thanks. It was an honor to work with such nice actors like Park Hae Joon and Han So Hee, and I hope to see them by one other undertaking once more. Director Mo Wan Il and author Joo Hyun created one of the best drama. I’ll stay up for their subsequent one. I owe it to my followers who supported me, and I all the time know that you just’re cheering me on. Thanks a lot, and I like you all.”

Finest Actor went to Joo Ji Hoon for his efficiency in Netflix’s “Kingdom S2.” He mentioned in his speech, “First, I hope you’re wholesome. To Netflix, the employees, and actors who created ‘Kingdom,’ thanks so, a lot. I’m at present filming for author Kim Eun Hee’s ‘Mount Jiri‘ (working title), and since I used to be given such nice information within the midst of it, I’ll work tougher throughout the filming with a content material coronary heart. Please stay up for ‘Kingdom S3.’”

Director Mo Wan Il of “The World of the Married” gained the Finest Artistic award, and he shared, “Final October, precisely presently of the yr, we started filming. At the time, we had been nervous and uncertain whether or not we’d be capable of full the drama effectively, however the many anxious hearts bore fruit and touched the viewers’ hearts, and I’m very glad about that. JTBC will proceed to method you with thrilling dramas.”

Screenwriter Kim Eun Hee of “Kingdom S2” took house the Finest Writer award, and she or he expressed, “Thanks for giving me such an excellent award. After I first thought up ‘Kingdom,’ I assumed it might be unimaginable to deliver it to life as a drama. I thank the employees at Netflix, who helped make that dream of mine come true. I’ve been creating ‘Kingdom’ for over three years. I thank the administrators, and I hope that our treasured actors, who’re like a household now, will attain the end line we’ve promised to achieve. Crucial zombie actors, thanks a lot. I additionally thank the employees who work laborious below troublesome circumstances on set, and I’ll work tougher to write down a script that’s worthy of them.”

“When the Camellia Blooms” acquired Finest Asian Drama, and the drama’s director Cha Younger Hoon shared, “Thanks for giving us an enormous award. It’s been a few yr because the drama completed airing, and receiving this nice award is shifting. I thank author Kim Sang Choon who wrote a pleasant drama, the actors together with Gong Hyo Jin and Kang Ha Neul, and the viewers who laughed and cried with our drama.”

Jeon Mi Do took house the Finest Newcomer Award for her appearing in tvN’s “Hospital Playlist.” The actress mentioned, “To those that gave me this significant award and the viewers who beloved the character Chae Music Hwa, thanks a lot. I might additionally prefer to thank director Shin Gained Ho, who allowed me to have a improbable expertise, author Lee Woo Jung, the ’99s’ mates, and all different actors and employees.”

Take a look at the complete checklist of winners right here:

Finest Artistic: Dai Ying of “The Dangerous Youngsters” (China), Mo Wan Il of “The World of the Married” (Korea)

Finest Asian Drama: “Final Madame” (Singapore), “When the Camellia Blooms” (Korea)

Finest Actress: Kim Hee Ae of “The World of the Married” (Korea), Kuroki Haru of “Nagi’s Lengthy Trip” (Japan)

Finest Actor: Joseph Chang of “The Victims’ Sport” (Taiwan), Joo Ji Hoon of “Kingdom S2” (Korea)

Finest Writer: Kim Eun Hee of “Kingdom S2” (Korea)

Finest Newcomer (Feminine): Plearnpichaya Komalarajun of “One 12 months” (Thailand), Jeon Mi Do of “Hospital Playlist” (Korea)

Finest Newcomer (Male): Rong Zi Shan of “The Dangerous Youngsters” (China), Paris Intarakomalyasut of “In Household We Belief” (Thailand)

Technical Achievement Award: MADMANPOST of “Kingdom S2” visible results (Korea)

Finest Rising Star: Dilireba of “Everlasting Love of Dream” (China), Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Gurbani Decide of “4 More Pictures Please! S2” (India), Ririn Dwi Ariyanti of “Dewi” (Indonesia)

Lifetime Achievement Award: ABS-CBN (Philippines), AMUSE INC. of “Midnight Diner” (Japan)

Excellence Award: Araki Yuko (Japan)

Congratulations to the entire winners!

