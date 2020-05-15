Kim Hee Ae Talks About Her Character In “The World Of The Married,” Passion For Appearing, And More

Kim Hee Ae has graced the quilt of the June concern of Elle journal!

The actress, who makes her grand presence felt whereas taking part in Ji Solar Woo within the standard ongoing JTBC drama “The World of the Married,” confirmed off her elegant and daring fashion, sporting a black slip gown paired with jewellery from Tiffany & Co. in a single model of the quilt and posing towards the wall within the different.

In the accompanying interview, Kim Hee Ae defined her character in “The World of the Married.” She stated, “Ji Solar Woo is somebody who does her finest to reside in an sincere method and doesn’t care about what anybody thinks when expressing her feelings. In some methods, she does have an aggressive and cussed facet to her. Regardless, I believe viewers are referring to and supporting her confidence and honesty.”

When requested how she is ready to proceed performing so wholeheartedly with each mission, Kim Hee Ae revealed, “I at all times consider it because the final probability I’ll have. I’ve been formed by my urgent ideas like, ‘When will I ever be capable to play a job like this?’ It has gotten me up to now at this time. Whether or not it’s somebody’s performing or directing skills, I believe all of it comes out basically from an individual’s coronary heart and ideas.”

She continued, “I believe I’ve to work laborious to enhance myself, even when I’m not performing. That’s one thing that’s ongoing for me.”

Kim Hee Ae’s full interview will probably be obtainable within the June concern of Elle.

