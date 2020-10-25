Kim Hee Solar, Joo Received, And More Share Final Remarks To Bid Farewell To “Alice”

SBS’s sci-fi motion thriller drama “Alice” got here to a detailed on October 24, and the drama’s actors have shared feedback to say goodbye to the drama and its viewers.

Joo Received performed the detective Park Jin Gyeom who will get concerned on the earth of time journey when he searches for the reality behind his mom’s homicide. Joo Received shared by way of a video on TikTok, “I’ll return with one other nice undertaking. Thanks. I used to be pleased. Let’s meet once more.”

Kim Hee Solar performed two roles: the genius physicist Yoon Tae Yi and the time traveler Park Solar Younger. She said by way of her company, “‘Alice’ has lastly come to an finish. We started filming final November, and it’s October now, so it’s been a few yr. Maybe due to the period of time I spent on it, it’s near my coronary heart. I really feel some remorse about not doing a greater job, and I additionally really feel even sadder as a result of climate that’s getting colder. I actually miss the entire employees members who labored laborious with us, and I’ll take this chance to thank them. Furthermore, I need to thank the viewers of ‘Alice.’ I’ll work more durable and evolve additional. Thanks.”

Kwak Si Yang performed agent Yoo Min Hyuk, a personality from the long run. He shared, “There have been troublesome instances whereas filming, however I additionally laughed and had enjoyable on set and wrapped up filming with a grateful coronary heart. Wanting again, I do really feel remorse, however I feel ‘Alice’ will proceed to take up a big portion of my coronary heart. I’d wish to thank our viewers, and to the solid and crew who labored laborious collectively, I really like you and thanks.”

Yeonwoo expressed by way of her company, “Every little thing was so heat about ‘Alice.’ Due to my sunbaes and the employees, I discovered loads and felt grateful for the expertise. As soon as once more, I’m grateful to have been capable of keep within the pleased time that was ‘Alice.’ Lastly, to my function mannequin Kim Hee Solar sunbaenim, who greeted me brightly and held my hand for the reason that first day of filming, I really like you and respect you.” Yeonwoo performed Yoon Tae Yi’s youthful sister Yoon Tae Yeon in “Alice.”

Choi Received Younger took on the function of Seok Oh Received, the pinnacle of the laboratory of superior expertise. The actor said, “First, I’d wish to thank the viewers who loved ‘Alice’ till the top. I thank the employees, who labored laborious to movie for prolonged intervals of time, the actors, the director who led the set and accomplished the story, the screenwriter, and everybody who labored on creating the drama. It was an honor to take part in such a tremendous undertaking. I used to be pleased to have the ability to entertain and go away an impression on viewers by way of ‘Alice.’ I hope everybody’s future is heat and peaceable.”

Watch “Alice” under with English subtitles!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)