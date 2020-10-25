Kim Hee Sun And Joo Won Face One Last Crisis In “Alice”

SBS’s “Alice” has shared a glimpse of the upcoming grand finale!

“Alice” is a few detective named Park Jin Gyeom (Joo Won) who will get concerned on this planet of time journey when he searches for the reality behind his mom’s homicide and encounters a genius physicist named Yoon Tae Yi (Kim Hee Sun) who seems to be precisely like her.

Spoiler

In the earlier episode, Yoon Tae Yi was kidnapped, and Park Jin Gyeom and Yoo Min Hyuk (Kwak Si Yang) went to avoid wasting her. Yoo Min Hyuk died making an attempt to guard Yoon Tae Yi and Park Jin Gyeom. Infuriated, Park Jin Gyeom aimed his gun on the villain, solely to seek out out that it was an older model of him.

In newly launched stills, Park Jin Gyeom clutches onto Yoon Tae Yi, who’s bleeding profusely. Similar to his mom Park Sun Younger (Kim Hee Sun) did in 2010, Yoon Tae Yi selected to die so as to save Park Jin Gyeom. The older model of Park Jin Gyeom factors a gun at him, and viewers are eager to seek out out if he’ll be capable of change his destiny or not.

In the second set of stills, Park Jin Gyeom and Yoon Tae Yi fatefully come throughout one another. Park Jin Gyeom appears completely different than standard, and he seems to be at Yoon Tae Yi with uninteresting, uninterested eyes. However, Yoon Tae Yi stares at him with vast eyes of disappointment and shock. She seems to be like she might begin tearing up at their reunion, however he isn’t experiencing the identical rollercoaster of feelings as her.

The manufacturing group of “Alice” stated, “The ultimate episode will air in the present day, and issues might be unpredictable till the top. As they’ve completed for the previous 15 episodes, Joo Won and Kim Hee Sun will enhance viewers’ immersion with their passionate performing and never-ending power. We’d prefer to thank the actors for doing their finest all this time. Please watch till the top to learn the way Park Jin Gyeom and Yoon Tae Yi’s story will finish.”

The final episode of “Alice” will air on October 24 at 10 p.m. KST.

