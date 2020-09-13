Kim Hee Sun And Kwak Si Yang Come Face To Face In “Alice”

SBS’s “Alice” has revealed new stills of Kwak Si Yang and Kim Hee Sun.

In the brand new stills, Yoon Tae Yi (performed by Kim Hee Sun) and Yoo Min Hyuk (performed by Kwak Si Yang) come nose to nose. Although he’s often stoic and composed, Min Hyuk appears shaken and indignant, whereas Yoon Tae Yi, although initially terrified, seems to face her floor, trying Yoo Min Hyuk within the eye even with a gun in her face.

A supply from the drama stated, “In the sixth episode of ‘Alice’ airing immediately, Yoon Tae Yi and Yoo Min Hyuk meet. The stills present a precarious scenario, what with the sophisticated feelings of the 2 characters. Kim Hee Sun’s vary of performing portrayed the stress of the scenario and the confusion of her character effectively, whereas Kwak Si Yang’s presence added weight to the scene. Please look ahead to it.”

The subsequent episode of “Alice” airs September 12 at 10 p.m. KST.

When you haven’t already begin watching the drama right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)