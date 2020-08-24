Kim Hee Sun Describes What Makes “Alice” Different From Her Previous Dramas

Kim Hee Sun talked about what drama followers can sit up for in “Alice”!

“Alice” is a sci-fi motion thriller about Park Jin Gyeom (Joo Received), an impassive detective who discovers the existence of time journey and winds up crossing paths with Yoon Tae Yi (Kim Hee Sun), a lady who resembles his useless mom.

Kim Hee Sun performs each the eccentric genius physicist Yoon Tae Yi and the loving mom Park Sun Younger.

When requested to call probably the most memorable scene whereas filming “Alice,” Kim Hee Sun shared, “The motion scenes are probably the most memorable. I feel that though I’ve most likely held a knife whereas taking part in a job, that is my first time holding a gun. I practiced motion scenes with the martial arts staff, and it was a very new expertise for me.”

She shared {that a} scene involving her bending backwards to keep away from an assault was harder than she’d anticipated. “If I get the possibility once more, I’d wish to strive an motion undertaking,” she stated.

“Every thing was thrilling about it ranging from the synopsis,” stated Kim Hee Sun about “Alice.” “I learn the script actually carefully whereas analyzing it, as a result of it was my first time doing this style. I watched many motion pictures and seemed for lots of different associated issues too. I feel the drama can be actually enjoyable for viewers as they get sucked in and attempt to determine all the pieces out, going ‘What’s this? So who’s that individual actually?’”

“I feel it’s additionally particular in its movie-like scale,” she stated, promising there can be tons to see and luxuriate in.

Kim Hee Sun described the time journey facet as the principle factor viewers ought to look ahead to. “There are numerous completely different time intervals within the present, from 1990 to 2050, so we are able to see the longer term we think about and the way issues seemed prior to now.”

“I feel it is going to be significantly enjoyable for viewers to see how Tae Yi and Sun Younger differ of their fashion, tone, and personalities as I shuttle between the 2 characters of their 20s and 40s,” she stated.

“Alice” premieres on August 28 at 10 p.m. KST on SBS, and it is going to be obtainable on Viki.

Take a look at a teaser for “Alice” under!

