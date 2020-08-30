Kim Hee Sun Gets Support From “Alice” Co-Star Joo Won And Her Husband On “Grasp In The Home”

On the August 30 episode of SBS’s “Grasp within the Home,” Kim Hee Sun and the solid members held a charity public sale.

The public sale was held by way of reside broadcast on social media, with the proceeds being donated to charity. Kim Hee Sun and the opposite solid members got here up with treasured objects for individuals to bid on. As quickly because the reside broadcast started, greater than 3700 individuals joined in.

Kim Hee Sun’s followers confirmed a whole lot of curiosity within the reside broadcast, however Kim Hee Sun quickly observed that her husband had joined the chat as properly. Her husband had written, “Please care for my spouse” within the reside chat. Lee Seung Gi joked, “I’m wanting ahead to his bids,” and “It’s ‘love-stagram” in actual time.”

Kim Hee Sun is married to a non-celebrity businessman and the 2 have a daughter collectively. All through the public sale, he continued to go away feedback by the reside chat to help his spouse.

For public sale, Kim Hee Sun put up an costly jacket, hat, sun shades, and a handbag that she had purchased herself. Kim Dong Hyun put up the gloves that he had utilized in his 2008 match, whereas Cha Eun Woo put up a few of his personal garments that he had usually worn on Instagram.

In the course of the reside public sale, Kim Hee Sun’s “Alice” co-star Joo Won additionally entered the reside chat. He wrote, “I really like you, noona,” “I need to be a part of too,” and “Even when the video high quality isn’t good, you shine,” and Kim Hee Sun responded by making hearts to the digicam.

On the finish of the public sale, Kim Hee Sun and the solid had bought all of the objects and raised 5,410,000 received (about $4600) for charity. In the remainder of the episode, the solid additionally went on to promote tomatoes and donated a private quantity to make the ultimate donation quantity a spherical quantity.

